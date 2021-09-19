Menu
Michael Douglas Koch
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Michael Douglas Koch

Michael Douglas Koch, 64, of Stanardsville, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his residence. Born April 20, 1957 in Hampton, Va., he was the son of the late Birdie Nolf Wymer and stepfather, Homer Wymer.

He was an Army Veteran, member of the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department, and member and deacon of Liberty Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Samuels Koch; two sons, Stephen Douglas Koch and wife, Wendy, Anthony Michael Koch and husband, Therman; brother, Barry Betts and wife, Sylvia; sister, Sandi Milton and husband, Rick; grandson, Benjamin Koch; step-grandchildren, Crystal, Maggie, Devin, Liam, Colin and Eian; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison with Pastor Perry Clore officiating. Interment will be in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Linda & family, I am so sorry to hear about Mike's passing. Praying for you all. Big hugs to you. Wendy
Wendy Haney
September 21, 2021
Linda K. & Family: Thinking of you as you go through the sorrow of losing your love one. God bless.
Linda C Taylor
September 20, 2021
To Linda and family, I am so sorry for your loss My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Robin Morris
Work
September 20, 2021
Linda and Family; my thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time.
Carla Cooks
September 19, 2021
To Linda and family Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I still think of our time working together in Plastic Surgery and remember the love you shared with your family. Take care and remember the times of joy.
Karen Dyer (formally Rush)
September 19, 2021
Linda and family, Sorry for your loss we will keep you in our prayers. God bless.
Harvey & Maxine Shipp
Friend
September 19, 2021
Linda, I'm so very sorry to learn of Mike's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love, Jane
Jane Greene
Friend
September 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. We will cherish our last visit and conversations. May the LORD comfort you as only HE can until that Great Reunion.
Kenny and Sandy Samuels
Family
September 19, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Larry Morris
September 19, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mr & Mrs Bill Shannon
Friend
September 19, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bill & Cindy Shannon
Friend
September 19, 2021
