Michael Douglas KochMichael Douglas Koch, 64, of Stanardsville, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his residence. Born April 20, 1957 in Hampton, Va., he was the son of the late Birdie Nolf Wymer and stepfather, Homer Wymer.He was an Army Veteran, member of the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department, and member and deacon of Liberty Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife, Linda Samuels Koch; two sons, Stephen Douglas Koch and wife, Wendy, Anthony Michael Koch and husband, Therman; brother, Barry Betts and wife, Sylvia; sister, Sandi Milton and husband, Rick; grandson, Benjamin Koch; step-grandchildren, Crystal, Maggie, Devin, Liam, Colin and Eian; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison with Pastor Perry Clore officiating. Interment will be in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.