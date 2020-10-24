Menu
Michael L. Crenshaw
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Michael L. Crenshaw

June 8, 1956 - October 15, 2020

Michael L. Crenshaw, age 64, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Charlottesville, Va. on June 8, 1956, to Lawrence E. Crenshaw Sr. and Christine E. Crenshaw.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence E. Crenshaw, Sr., a sister, Gloria J. Luck, and a nephew, Gerald A. Luck.

He is survived by his mother, Christine E. Crenshaw; a brother, Lawrence E. Crenshaw Jr.; two sisters, Patricia D. Crenshaw (friend William) and Vivian D. Sandridge (Larry) all of Charlottesville, Va.; two nieces, Regina Luck of Charlottesville and Alicia Patterson (Quincy) of Fluvanna County; one nephew, Aaron Sandridge (Alexis) of Zion Crossroads; three great-nephews; three great-nieces; two aunts, Evelyn Watkins and Ruth Goodloe; one uncle, William Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Michael retired from Ampy's Commercial Cleaning after many years of service. He was educated in the Charlottesville Public School System. Michael was a caring and devoted son to his parents, and brother to his siblings. His absence will leave a huge void in the family, he will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, with the Reverend Deborah Tyler officiating.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
