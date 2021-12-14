Michael McQuadeMichael McQuade, 71, passed away on December 10, 2021. Born on April 7, 1950, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Michael was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He lived each day with a kind, patient and fun spirit. He left fond memories and laughter with those he knew and will be greatly missed by those who loved him.The first of four sons to parents David and Charlotte McQuade, Michael graduated from Syosset High School in Long Island, New York, and later became a proud Texas Christian University Horned Frog graduate in 1977. In Fort Worth, Texas, he began a successful career with the Steak and Ale restaurant company, eventually becoming a regional manager.He spent his later years residing in Kents Store, Virginia, enjoying his time with family, following his favorite sports team, the New York Yankees, and playing golf.He is survived by his son, David (Karen); granddaughter, Glayden; and his three brothers, Patric, Terrence (Alice) and Stephen (Susan). He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Sean, Rachel, Sarah, Daniel and Erin.A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Virginia.