Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Ryan Wood
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Michael Ryan Wood

May 19, 1960 - September 21, 2020

Michael Ryan Wood, 60, of Charlottesville, passed away at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Born on May 19, 1960, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late William C. and Mary M. Wood. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Vanzy Sr. and Grace Wood; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Olive Morris.

Michael graduated from Albemarle High School and worked for many years as a master electrician. From an early age, he loved motocross and won many trophies. Michael was an avid outdoorsman and loved living in the countryside. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar with his friends. Michael was kind-hearted and generous and loved to make people laugh.

Michael is survived by his son, Dylan Wood; daughter, Marlee Bryant; grandson, George Henry Bryant; sister, Cathy Dean; nephew, Jason Dean and wife, Heather; great-nephew, Tyler Dean; great-niece, Sarah Dean; and numerous cousins.

Cremation Society of Virginia
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.