Michael Ryan Wood



May 19, 1960 - September 21, 2020



Michael Ryan Wood, 60, of Charlottesville, passed away at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Monday, September 21, 2020.



Born on May 19, 1960, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late William C. and Mary M. Wood. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Vanzy Sr. and Grace Wood; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Olive Morris.



Michael graduated from Albemarle High School and worked for many years as a master electrician. From an early age, he loved motocross and won many trophies. Michael was an avid outdoorsman and loved living in the countryside. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar with his friends. Michael was kind-hearted and generous and loved to make people laugh.



Michael is survived by his son, Dylan Wood; daughter, Marlee Bryant; grandson, George Henry Bryant; sister, Cathy Dean; nephew, Jason Dean and wife, Heather; great-nephew, Tyler Dean; great-niece, Sarah Dean; and numerous cousins.



Cremation Society of Virginia

