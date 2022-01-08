Michael Francis Tubridy
August 13, 1958 - December 28, 2021
Michael F. Tubridy passed away on December 28, 2021, after an eight-month battle with esophageal cancer. He fought hard until his last days, always optimistic and joking - and thankful for the Lord's help with his suffering.
Michael was born on August 13, 1958, to M. Carol (Bagin) and Patrick Tubridy of Worcester, Massachusetts. He spent his childhood in Worcester with his three siblings, Patricia, John and Kevin. He grew up in a tight-knit Irish family with many loving relatives close by, attending Irish dances, working on projects with his father, and listening to Celtic music. His years as a Boy Scout fostered a love of the outdoors and working with his hands.
Upon graduation from Burncoat Senior High School, Mike attended the University of Connecticut running track and studying engineering. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts (Lowell) where he received a specialized degree in Plastics Engineering. Several years later, he received a Master's in Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Mike started his career at Dow Chemical in Granville Ohio, where he met the love of his life, Lynda Harkless. They continued their relationship through a move to New Jersey where Mike joined AlliedSignal Corporation. Mike and Lynda were married in 1985. Their daughter, Katie was born in 1989, followed by a son, Patrick, in 1991, and another daughter, Maggie, in 1994. The Tubridy family made their final move to Charlottesville, Virginia in 1994 where Mike worked for Klöckner Pentaplast, eventually becoming President and COO. Mike was a passionate leader who loved to support his employees through collaboration, coaching, recognition, and much laughter. Through Klockner, Mike and his beloved colleagues had the opportunity to see much of the world, share adventure, and develop deep friendships. During retirement, he devoted much of his time to executive coaching and served on several local boards.
Mike's greatest love was for his family. Whether it was climbing the tallest tree to hang a tire swing, telling funny stories around the dinner table, or being the statistician and an announcer for the Ablemarle High School girls' soccer team, Mike did it all with love and humor. His children remember him showing up for their events, even if it meant driving straight from the airport after an all-night international flight. Mike loved trips to the beach and other escapades with family and friends. In recent years, he developed a strong kinship with his fantasy football and poker friends. Mike was an active member of City Church and pursued a deeper faith with his small group.
In addition to his loving wife, Lynda, Mike leaves behind their daughters, Katherine Tubridy of Arlington, Va., and Margaret (Jesse) Tuck of Roanoke, Va.; their son, Patrick (Hannah) Tubridy of Seattle, Wash.; his sister, Patricia Walsh and her husband, David, of Holden, Mass. and their children Callie, Molly, and Brian; his brother, John Tubridy and his wife, Kathy, of Chelmsford, Mass. and their children, Sarah, Danny, and Colleen; and his sister-in-law, Merrilee Tubridy of Bedford, Ind. Mike was also close to his wife's family, Karen and Bob Duffett of Hollidaysburg, Pa. and their family as well as Alison Davison of Charlottesville, Va. and her family. He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick; his mother, Carol; his younger brother, Kevin; his brother-in-law, John Davison; and his mentor and friend, Hans Jahn.
The family will hold a private ceremony in the coming days and a celebration of Mike's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike's memory to the UVA Cancer Center at http://get-involved.uvahealth.com/goto/MichaelTubridy
or to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry at https://www.cvilleloaves.org/
. A special thanks to Dr. Tri Minh Le, nurse, Michelle, and the entire oncology team, as well as the staff at the MICU and CCU at UVA Medical Center, for the support throughout Mike's battle.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.