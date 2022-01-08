As difficult as it is to struggle through the upcoming days, we are thinking about Mike´s kindness and spirit he shared on every occasion. He brought an overwhelming warmth and joy to us whenever we saw him. Mike was absolutely genuine in his support and compassion for others as demonstrated in his generous actions. He was always inviting to anyone he encountered, tactically maneuvering in social gatherings, making it a point to take time with everyone and always entering and leaving a discussion on a high note. He found the best in people and people received the best from Mike. Mike´s family was his priority and joy. To Lynda, Katie, Patrick, and Maggie: we wish you a strength-filled pathway full of precious memories of Mike. We know you will move forward striving to continue his legacy. Love, Chris and Paul

Chris and Paul Karweik Friend January 8, 2022