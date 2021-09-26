Michael Robert Zervas



March 17, 1948 - July 1, 2021



On March 17, 1948, in Ventura, California, a big, rambunctious baby boy was born to June Scobie Young and Robert Charles Young. Both parents knew from the beginning that they would have their hands full with this baby they named Michael Robert. And sure enough, they found that there wasn't a fenced yard that could contain Mike when he took it in his mind to go exploring.



Mike's father was in the U.S. Air Force, and he was assigned to serve with the occupation forces in Japan. The family moved to Japan and spent several years there. Their stay was the source of rich family memories and stories.



Mike's mother and father divorced, and June took Mike and his brother back to her home town of Toledo, Ohio. There, Mike met the first of two strangers who would change his life.



His mother married a sensitive and loving man named James G. Zervas, and from the beginning James formed a strong parental bond with Mike. James, a man with a limited educational background, believed that higher education was the key to success, and he made it clear that Mike would be going to college.



In 1959, the family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, looking for better opportunities. Growing up there, Mike's zest life and his fill-up-the-room personality emerged. He graduated from high school in 1965, and in 1968 married Kathy Jo Larson. He was drafted soon after and served in Vietnam. When he came home, he knew exactly what he wanted to do.



He went straight to the University of Nevada, earned two degrees in record time and was accepted into Hastings Law School in San Francisco. While in law school, in 1973, Mike's beautiful baby girl, Gina Michelle, was born.



After he received his law degree, Mike and his family moved back to Las Vegas, and Mike started and ran a successful law practice. In 1977, Mike's son and his pride and joy, James, was born.



In 1991, Mike and his family moved to Charlottesville, Virginia for work purposes. Soon thereafter, Mike and Kathy divorced. Mike continued to practice law and along the way formed life-long relationships with people who grew close to him, especially Tammy Stirling, Trevor Shand, Jennifer Baker and Jakob Bol.



Also, Mike met the second stranger who would change his life – Cathleen Rhoades. It started as a late-in-life romance but deepened into a full commitment to each other. Mike's and Cathy's happiness was contagious. They were good for each other, and they were fun to be around.



Cathy died peacefully with Mike next to her on January 22, 2021. Mike died quietly in his home, surrounded by family and friends on July 1, 2021.



Mike liked to tell the story of what Socrates allegedly said about his pending death. According to Mike, Socrates believed that after death he would either be in the pantheon of the gods or in the nothingness of a void and either outcome would be fine.



We miss Mike's big, exciting presence – the world seems smaller without him. But at least Mike may now know which of Socrates' outcomes is correct.



