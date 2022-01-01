Mildred B. Carter



Mildred B. Carter went home to the Lord on December 27, 2021. She lived a full and rich life on her own terms touching many lives during the course of her earthly existence. She will be missed by friends too numerous to name, as well as her family.



As a lifelong Charlottesville resident, and a fixture at her employer of many decades, Timberlake's-On-The-Mall downtown, "Millie", as she was known by many, was a vivacious figure in the community. Her charming, extroverted personality never met a stranger. She gave back to "her town" in many ways through her membership at Cherry Avenue Christian Church and volunteering.



Mrs. Carter is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kris Wood and Dean Hall, of Hampstead, North Carolina, and nieces and nephews in various locations in the United States.



Visitation hours will be held Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, Va.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 1, 2022.