Mildred "Millie" Irene McGee



Mildred "Millie" Irene McGee of Apopka, Fla., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 26, 2020.



She was born on July 22, 1930, in Albemarle Co., Va., to Thomas Austin Canody and Mary Emma Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dwight Harold McGee (89), who went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 12, 2015. She was also preceded by her son, Dwight Daniel McGee; her sister, Lillian Ballard; and brother, Theodore Kennedy.



She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Jeff) Smith of Carlisle, Pa., and Dana (Dave) Berry of Apopka, Fla.; and by her son, Don (Karen) McGee of Barboursville, Va. She had six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, W.T. (Ruby) Kennedy and sister in-law, Bertha Kennedy.



Millie was a devout Christian, a gentle and loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She loved to crochet and cross-stitch. Millie never had a cross word to say about anyone, and her heart was full of love and compassion.



A dual service for Millie and her husband, Dwight will be held in Afton, Va., at a later date (to be determined). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Charlottesville / Albemarle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 160, Charlottesville, VA 22902.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 13, 2020.