Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Irene "Millie" McGee
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Mildred "Millie" Irene McGee

Mildred "Millie" Irene McGee of Apopka, Fla., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

She was born on July 22, 1930, in Albemarle Co., Va., to Thomas Austin Canody and Mary Emma Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dwight Harold McGee (89), who went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 12, 2015. She was also preceded by her son, Dwight Daniel McGee; her sister, Lillian Ballard; and brother, Theodore Kennedy.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Jeff) Smith of Carlisle, Pa., and Dana (Dave) Berry of Apopka, Fla.; and by her son, Don (Karen) McGee of Barboursville, Va. She had six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, W.T. (Ruby) Kennedy and sister in-law, Bertha Kennedy.

Millie was a devout Christian, a gentle and loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She loved to crochet and cross-stitch. Millie never had a cross word to say about anyone, and her heart was full of love and compassion.

A dual service for Millie and her husband, Dwight will be held in Afton, Va., at a later date (to be determined). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Charlottesville / Albemarle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 160, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My condolences to the McGee family.
Debra Davenport
December 18, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss Capt. McGee and Karen.
J.C.
December 16, 2020
Dave and Dana, Received your Christmas card today and saw the sticker. So sorry for your loss.
Barbara Haight
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results