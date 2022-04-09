Mildred Ann Nowell



February 9, 2022 - April 5, 2022



Mildred Ann Smith Nowell, 97, of Richmond and Charlottesville, Virginia, was called to Heaven on April 5, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James R. Nowell.



Two sons survive her, Barry Nowell and wife, Betty Jo, of Midlothian, Va., and Wayne Nowell and wife, Linda of Templeton, Calif.; a daughter, Sharon Nowell Wormser and husband, Ron, of Scottsville, Va.; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



"Ann" was a dedicated and faithful member of Stockton Memorial Baptist Church in Richmond for over 60 years, and Oak Forest Baptist Church in Chesterfield for over 30 years. She was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed by family and friends alike. A special thank you to the excellent staff of Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, and Hospice of the Piedmont Acute Hospice Care, for their extraordinary care of Mom.



Interment will be held at Maury Cemetery in Richmond. Gifts in her memory may be made to Oak Forest Baptist Church, Chesterfield, Va.



Published by Daily Progress from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2022.