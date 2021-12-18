Milton Perry "Dutie" OliverMilton Perry "Dutie" Oliver, 85, of Rochelle Virginia, passed away peacefully at UVA Medical Center on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was born on July 13, 1936, in Greene Co., Virginia, son of the late Suel Max Oliver and Clarice Gilbert Oliver.He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Oliver, Lloyd Oliver and Max Oliver Jr.; his two sisters, Mildred Catherine Oliver and Florence Carver; and his grandson, Darrin Lape.He is survived by his sister, Beverly Oliver Harris. "Dutie" is also survived by his six children and their spouses, Sharon Oliver Ference, Perry Oliver and Terri, Melissa Oliver Lape, Lance Oliver and Rhonda, Travis Oliver, and Donna and Stacy Oliver. He will be missed by many grandchildren, greatg-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends."Dutie" retired from State Farm Insurance with a Supervisor position after 43yrs of employment and became a full time Farmer.The service will be held at Spring Hill Baptist Church, 2620 Frays Mill Rd., Ruckersville, on Monday, December 20, 2021, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Graydon and Marida Lamb will provide the music. Pastor Wendell Lamb will officiate.Preddy Funeral Home in Madison Virginia is in charge of arrangements.