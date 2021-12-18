Menu
Milton Perry "Dutie" Oliver
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Milton Perry "Dutie" Oliver

Milton Perry "Dutie" Oliver, 85, of Rochelle Virginia, passed away peacefully at UVA Medical Center on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was born on July 13, 1936, in Greene Co., Virginia, son of the late Suel Max Oliver and Clarice Gilbert Oliver.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Oliver, Lloyd Oliver and Max Oliver Jr.; his two sisters, Mildred Catherine Oliver and Florence Carver; and his grandson, Darrin Lape.

He is survived by his sister, Beverly Oliver Harris. "Dutie" is also survived by his six children and their spouses, Sharon Oliver Ference, Perry Oliver and Terri, Melissa Oliver Lape, Lance Oliver and Rhonda, Travis Oliver, and Donna and Stacy Oliver. He will be missed by many grandchildren, greatg-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

"Dutie" retired from State Farm Insurance with a Supervisor position after 43yrs of employment and became a full time Farmer.

The service will be held at Spring Hill Baptist Church, 2620 Frays Mill Rd., Ruckersville, on Monday, December 20, 2021, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Graydon and Marida Lamb will provide the music. Pastor Wendell Lamb will officiate.

Preddy Funeral Home in Madison Virginia is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Spring Hill Baptist Church
2620 Frays Mill Rd., Ruckersville, VA
Dec
20
Service
11:00a.m.
Spring Hill Baptist Church
2620 Frays Mill Rd , Ruckersville , VA
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 20, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mae
December 20, 2021
Many years ago when I worked at State Farm. I rode in the van that Milton drove. He was always friendly and laughing. He was a great person.
christine wood
December 18, 2021
So sorry to hear about Milton. He was a very likeable friend. Sorry I don't around enough to come to the funeral but I will have all of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Warren Haden
Friend
December 18, 2021
Milton was a hoot. Enjoyed seeing him at the Farm.
Tommy Nelson
December 18, 2021
Many fond memories of day's long past with Dutie; he was a good friend to my late husband, Tommy, and to me. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Marian Durrer
December 18, 2021
