Mitchell Allen Goldberg



July 24, 1959 - June 7, 2021



Mitchell "Mitch" Allen Goldberg, 61, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born on July 24, 1959, to the late Edward and Jeanne Goldberg.



Raised in Virginia Beach, Va., Mitch was a graduate of Cox High School. He continued his education at Elon University where he received his bachelor's degree. In his youth, he enjoyed surfing and skiing. He was an avid mountain and road biker and his passion for the sport was well known in the cycling community. He was employed by ACAC in Charlottesville for over 20 years, where he gained many lifelong friends.



Mitch loved his family deeply. He is remembered for his humor, kindness, and big heart. He loved telling "dad jokes" and was always up for an arm-wrestling match. It was impossible not to have a smile on your face listening to him tell stories and share memories. Most of all, Mitch was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend and will be greatly missed.



Mitch was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jeffrey Goldberg. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Goldberg of Ruckersville, Va.; two daughters, Jessica Goldberg Pizzino and her husband, Thomas Pizzino, and Jennifer Goldberg; stepsons, Justin Burley, David Smith, Davon Smith, and Dean Smith; granddaughter, Rosie Pizzino; sister, Leslie Goldberg Painter and her husband, Jack Painter; mother of his daughters, Debbie LaForest; sister-in-law, Teri Wright Goldberg; cousins, Sherry Goldberg Spalding-Fardie and Marcie Goldberg; nephew, Aaron Goldberg; and niece, Megan Goldberg Han.



The family would like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont, Dr. Mark Niehaus, Brittany Walker, and Renee Zimmermann for taking such great care of our loved one.



A celebration of his life will be held for family and friends at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mitch and Brenda's home in Ruckersville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 12, 2021.