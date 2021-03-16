Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Molly Birge Knight
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
Molly Birge Knight

Molly Birge Knight, 75, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on November 2, 1945, to the late Morgan Birge Sr. and Nellye Roberts Birge.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Carroll Knight; daughter, Kathleen K. Barrett; sons, Michael C. Knight II and Robert F. Knight; brother, Morgan Birge II; and 12 grandchildren, Scott Knight, Jackson Barrett, Stuart Barrett, Andrew Barrett, Corinna Knight, Faith Knight, Molly Knight, Johnathan Knight, Bryn Knight, Sophia Knight, Luke Harvey and Traver Harvey.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
I was so sad to hear the new of Molly's passing onto Heaven. She was a kind soul and It has been such a honor to know her. My parents John and Ann loved Molly very dearly and I know there will be quite the celebration of her coming to join them in heaven. I'll be keeping you all in my prayers during this difficult season of grief. Love, Sarah Catherine, John, and Maggie Ann
Sarah (Hester) Thorston & Family
April 4, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. Wishing you strength and peace.
Bob and Jean Canar
March 28, 2021
Mike and family, Heartbroken to hear of Molly´s passing. Nothing would bring Molly more joy than knowing her family is continuing all those family celebrations that filled her heart with joy. She loved and was proud of each of you. Mike, take care of yourself and, when you can´t, come on over, Betty, John and Zach
Betty Lyon
March 22, 2021
My prayers and love is with the entire Knight family. I had the pleasure of knowing Molly for 23 yrs. I´m going to miss her a tremendous amount. Molly was a friend, mother figure, and mentor. Rest In Peace.
Denise Lenore Watkins
March 22, 2021
Mike, I am very sorry for your lose.
Joseph Modica
March 22, 2021
My condolences to the family of Molly Knight she was a wonderful Nurse and lovely person to know and work with.
Karen Coles
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Molly. We worked together at the health department. She was a very caring nurse!
Ginny Gubser
March 19, 2021
My sincere condolences go out to the family. I worked with Molly at the Health Dept.
Toni Dowell
March 19, 2021
Mike, I am so sorry to hear about Molly. Wendell & Hunter send their sympathy as well. It was such a short time ago that we saw you enjoying lunch. Please take care of yourself - Molly would want you to. Our most sincere sympathy. Wendell, Hunter & Nena
Nena Harrell
March 18, 2021
We realy dont know what to say, other than our hearts are broken. We have nothing but love and prayers of comfort for everyone. Love, Rob and Christina Schlottenmeier
Rob and Christina Schlottenmeier
March 18, 2021
Kate and Mike and family My deepest condolence to you all. Praying for strength to get you through this trying times. I've known Molly through Kate for many years. I'm truly sadden by the news.
Debra Fortune
March 18, 2021
Bruce and I were so sad to hear of Molly's death. We have manny fond memories of good times with you all back in our days at COOS. Praying that you will find comfort in your memories and in the presence of family and friends.
Dona & Bruce Wylie
March 17, 2021
Mike and family, I was saddened to read about Molly. My thoughts are with you.
Karen Horridge
March 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Molly's passing. She was a good friend and a respected colleague. She will be in my thoughts and Mike, you are also in my thoughts and prayers. All my best to you and your family.
Debbie Hawkins
March 16, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Molly. I worked with her several years before she retired.
Alice Sorum
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results