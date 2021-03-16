I was so sad to hear the new of Molly's passing onto Heaven. She was a kind soul and It has been such a honor to know her. My parents John and Ann loved Molly very dearly and I know there will be quite the celebration of her coming to join them in heaven. I'll be keeping you all in my prayers during this difficult season of grief. Love, Sarah Catherine, John, and Maggie Ann

Sarah (Hester) Thorston & Family April 4, 2021