Molly Birge Knight
Molly Birge Knight, 75, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on November 2, 1945, to the late Morgan Birge Sr. and Nellye Roberts Birge.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Carroll Knight; daughter, Kathleen K. Barrett; sons, Michael C. Knight II and Robert F. Knight; brother, Morgan Birge II; and 12 grandchildren, Scott Knight, Jackson Barrett, Stuart Barrett, Andrew Barrett, Corinna Knight, Faith Knight, Molly Knight, Johnathan Knight, Bryn Knight, Sophia Knight, Luke Harvey and Traver Harvey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 16, 2021.