Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Molly Birge Knight
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wakefield High School
Molly Birge Knight

Molly Birge Knight, 75, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on March 14, 2021, at her home. Born on November 2, 1945, to the late Morgan "Happy" Birge Sr. and Nellye Roberts Birge.

Molly graduated from Wakefield High School in Arlington, Virginia and then attended Madison College for Women, graduating from the Nursing School of the University of Virginia in 1967.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandparent, fierce champion of the underserved, and steadfast friend. Molly is best described by those who knew her as a "light" to all who met her and will be sorely missed by all who knew its brilliance. She devoted over 27 years to Public Health as a Registered Nurse, serving 24 years with the Thomas Jefferson (now Blue Ridge) Health Department and Child Health Partnership "CHIP" of Charlottesville, Va., and volunteered with the American Red Cross. Molly was a long-standing and active member of the Church of Our Savior in Charlottesville, Va. She retired in 2011 and defeated breast cancer in 2014.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, LTC (Ret.) Michael C. Knight; daughter, Kathleen K. Barrett; sons, Michael C. Knight II and Robert F. Knight; brother, Morgan Birge, II; and 12 grandchildren, Scott Knight, Jackson Barrett, Stuart Barrett, Andrew Barrett, Corinna Knight, Faith Knight, Molly Knight, Johnathan Knight, Bryn Knight, Sophia Knight, Luke Harvey and Traver Harvey.

A "celebration of life" will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Church of Our Savior in Charlottesville, Virginia. A reception will follow. She will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered for the Child Health Partnership https://childhealthpartnership.org/donate/ or The Women's Committee of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation in support of women's breast health programs: https://www.mjhfoundation.org/the-womens-committee
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Church of Our Savior
Charlottesville, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Michael, I just learned that Molly passed away. She and I were at Madison and UVA together and I met you when you and Molly were dating and married. I'm so sorry about her passing and know this holiday season will be difficult.
Linda Barton Fisher
December 9, 2021
To Mike and Family - I just found out about the passing of Molly, the love of your life. To your children, you will your Mother greatly. I am praying for all of you. - donna
Donna Parsons
June 30, 2021
We so appreciated Molly´s willingness and expertise as she mentored our UVA nursing students in the art of public health nursing. She was a standard bearer for the way public health nursing was done! My sympathies to her family and my gratitude on behalf of the many students who benefitted from her knowledge and for the amazing contributions she made to our community.
Mary E.Gibson
Work
June 21, 2021
Molly was a good friend, coworker, and Public Health Nurse. We enjoyed walks around the Rose Hill Drive neighborhoods whenever we could both take a break from work. She made teaching CPR classes for other staff more fun and manageable for many years, and we often held classes at her house! Her clients thought the world of her. I really missed Molly when she retired because she was my sounding board.
Joan Richards
June 19, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Knight Family.
Karen Coles
Work
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results