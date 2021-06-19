Molly Birge Knight
Molly Birge Knight, 75, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on March 14, 2021, at her home. Born on November 2, 1945, to the late Morgan "Happy" Birge Sr. and Nellye Roberts Birge.
Molly graduated from Wakefield High School in Arlington, Virginia and then attended Madison College for Women, graduating from the Nursing School of the University of Virginia in 1967.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandparent, fierce champion of the underserved, and steadfast friend. Molly is best described by those who knew her as a "light" to all who met her and will be sorely missed by all who knew its brilliance. She devoted over 27 years to Public Health as a Registered Nurse, serving 24 years with the Thomas Jefferson (now Blue Ridge) Health Department and Child Health Partnership "CHIP" of Charlottesville, Va., and volunteered with the American Red Cross. Molly was a long-standing and active member of the Church of Our Savior in Charlottesville, Va. She retired in 2011 and defeated breast cancer in 2014.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, LTC (Ret.) Michael C. Knight; daughter, Kathleen K. Barrett; sons, Michael C. Knight II and Robert F. Knight; brother, Morgan Birge, II; and 12 grandchildren, Scott Knight, Jackson Barrett, Stuart Barrett, Andrew Barrett, Corinna Knight, Faith Knight, Molly Knight, Johnathan Knight, Bryn Knight, Sophia Knight, Luke Harvey and Traver Harvey.
A "celebration of life" will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Church of Our Savior in Charlottesville, Virginia. A reception will follow. She will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered for the Child Health Partnership https://childhealthpartnership.org/donate/
or The Women's Committee of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation in support of women's breast health programs: https://www.mjhfoundation.org/the-womens-committee
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 19, 2021.