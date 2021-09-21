Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Morgan Blake Albert
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
Morgan Blake Albert

October 1, 1971 - September 15, 2021

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Morgan Blake Albert of Afton, Va. passed away. Born on October 1, 1971 in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of Richard L. Albert and the late Denzel K. Ramsey.

Blake is also survived by his sister, Valerie A. Williams (Larry); his brother, Glenn (Sandi Bausman); nephews, Nick, Jacob, Ben; nieces, Emily, Lauren, Reagan; numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins in the area; and timeless friend of 17 years Joanna Palmer (along with their Heavenly, profoundly adored family of pets).

Blake is lovingly remembered as a wistful, while occasionally mischievous, gentle spirit, an avid outdoorsman, extraordinary landscaper, sensational chef, and remarkably gifted writer. His clear blue eyes and beautiful smile conveyed his truly authentic and genuine soul that endeared him to many that met, knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The BridgeLine in Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I will miss your humility of skills that admire to this day
Dip
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your lost. Will pray the Lord give you peace. Carolyn Albert
Carolyn Albert
September 24, 2021
So sorry to hear about Blake. He and our son Matt were close friends for many, many years. Prayers for family and friends!
Tom and Peggy Albert
Family
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results