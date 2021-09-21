Morgan Blake Albert



October 1, 1971 - September 15, 2021



On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Morgan Blake Albert of Afton, Va. passed away. Born on October 1, 1971 in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of Richard L. Albert and the late Denzel K. Ramsey.



Blake is also survived by his sister, Valerie A. Williams (Larry); his brother, Glenn (Sandi Bausman); nephews, Nick, Jacob, Ben; nieces, Emily, Lauren, Reagan; numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins in the area; and timeless friend of 17 years Joanna Palmer (along with their Heavenly, profoundly adored family of pets).



Blake is lovingly remembered as a wistful, while occasionally mischievous, gentle spirit, an avid outdoorsman, extraordinary landscaper, sensational chef, and remarkably gifted writer. His clear blue eyes and beautiful smile conveyed his truly authentic and genuine soul that endeared him to many that met, knew and loved him.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The BridgeLine in Charlottesville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 21, 2021.