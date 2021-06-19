Rev. Dr. Nan M. Brown
January 2, 1931 - June 3, 2021
The Rev. Dr. Nan Brown, a teacher to thousands, a mentor to many, and a friend to all, died peacefully on June 3, 2021, at home at the age of 90.
She leaves behind her loving children, daughter, Linette Adams and sons, Joseph Blunt Jr. and Alvin Blunt Sr; stepdaughter, Ameedah Ali, and stepson, Sami Nurridan; nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22903, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. A second Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Galbraith AME Zion Church, 1114 Sixth Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the service at 12 noon. Live streaming of both services can be accessed: https://my.gather.app/remember/nan-m-brown
or by visiting ddwatsonlouisa.com
. Condolences may be offered to the family at the website.
D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc.
117 West Street, Louisa, VA 23093
Published by Daily Progress from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.