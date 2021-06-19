Menu
Rev. Dr. Nan M. Brown
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc.
117 West St
Louisa, VA
Rev. Dr. Nan M. Brown

January 2, 1931 - June 3, 2021

The Rev. Dr. Nan Brown, a teacher to thousands, a mentor to many, and a friend to all, died peacefully on June 3, 2021, at home at the age of 90.

She leaves behind her loving children, daughter, Linette Adams and sons, Joseph Blunt Jr. and Alvin Blunt Sr; stepdaughter, Ameedah Ali, and stepson, Sami Nurridan; nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22903, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. A second Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Galbraith AME Zion Church, 1114 Sixth Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the service at 12 noon. Live streaming of both services can be accessed: https://my.gather.app/remember/nan-m-brown or by visiting ddwatsonlouisa.com. Condolences may be offered to the family at the website.

D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc.

117 West Street, Louisa, VA 23093

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church
105 Lankford Ave., Charlottesville, VA
Jun
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church
105 Lankford Ave, Charlottesville, VA
Jun
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Galbraith AME Zion Church,
1114 Sixth Street, NW, Washington, DC
Jun
23
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Galbraith AME Zion Church
1114 Sixth Street, NW, Washington, DC
Heartfelt love for your mother, Rev. Dr. Nan Brown. We enjoyed the time she spent in Southern Albemarle County teaching and preaching the gospel. May you treasure your memories and may they deliver peace, comfort and joy. She was a grand person.
Dawn R Starks Johnson
June 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in the memories of time shared. Never forget that God cares. May his care soothe your hearts. (1Peter5:7)
S Chambers
June 21, 2021
Condolences to the family. Reverend Dr. Nan Brown was a great teacher, very kind and beautiful. Take your rest!
Ernestine Baker-Feggans
Friend
June 19, 2021
Dr.Nan Brown was Founder & Pastor Emeritus of The Way Of The Cross Baptist Church. She was a great Mentor,Teacher,Pastor, Author,Confidante, and friend to name a few.To the family of Rev.Nan I send my sincere condolences to you all for the loss of your dear mother,she was a precious gem to so many. She played a special part in my life and Ministry and I'm so appreciative and grateful, most of all on behalf of all the lives which Rev.Nan touched I thank y'all, Linette,Joseph , and Linwood for sharing your mother with so many people down through the years. May you find comfort and strength in the Lord as you go through your season of grief, knowing that one day you will see and be with your mother once again. With a heavy heart and love. Minister. Dorothy Payne & family .
Dorothy D Payne
June 19, 2021
