Dr.Nan Brown was Founder & Pastor Emeritus of The Way Of The Cross Baptist Church. She was a great Mentor,Teacher,Pastor, Author,Confidante, and friend to name a few.To the family of Rev.Nan I send my sincere condolences to you all for the loss of your dear mother,she was a precious gem to so many. She played a special part in my life and Ministry and I'm so appreciative and grateful, most of all on behalf of all the lives which Rev.Nan touched I thank y'all, Linette,Joseph , and Linwood for sharing your mother with so many people down through the years. May you find comfort and strength in the Lord as you go through your season of grief, knowing that one day you will see and be with your mother once again. With a heavy heart and love. Minister. Dorothy Payne & family .

Dorothy D Payne June 19, 2021