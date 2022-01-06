Nancy W. Bear



Nancy W. Bear, née Pritchard, passed away on January 2, 2022.



Born on August 6, 1932, she led a good life, enjoyed raising Norwich Terriers when younger, loved to knit, play bridge, swim, and travel, but her family always came first. Before moving to Charlottesville, Va., in 1996, she raised her family in Princeton, N.J.



Six children survive her, Janet, Christina, Suzanne, William, Nancy, and Peter, their spouses, 23 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and her brother, Leon H. Whitney, his wife Julie, and their family.



Her family will hold a private celebration of life later this spring. Donations in her memory can be made to the ASPCA or the Martha Jefferson House.



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 6, 2022.