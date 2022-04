I am so sad to hear of Grandma Jewel's passing. I will always remember the trips Kristin and I would take to spend with her and Grandpa and all of the Berry family. We loved running around their property, playing with our barbies near the pond, the 4th of July softball games, and getting to be country girls for the week! She was such a sweet and kind person, always insisting that we needed to eat some pie or the other delicious food she'd made! I'll remember those times very fondly. Rest in peace, Grandma

Jenny Ferrario Grandchild December 21, 2020