Nancy Mimms
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
Nancy Mimms

October 24, 1955 - June 17, 2021

Nancy Marshall Mimms was born on October 24, 1955, in Charlottesville, to Charles W. and Kathleen M. Marshall. In additon to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved aunt, Lois M. Deane.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Leslie M. Lipkey and son-in-law, Foster G. Lipkey and her dearly loved grandchildren, Parker and Oliver Lipkey of New Market, Maryland. In addition, she is survived by her cousins, Evans Deane and his wife, Mimi and their son, Rob; A.C. Ryalls and his wife, Judy and their daughters, Aileen, Kim, Terri, Sarah, and Lauren; and Velora Mann and Robert Mann.

Nancy earned a BA in Education from Virginia Tech and an MA in Education from the University of Virginia. She was employed by Charlottesville Public Schools for 41 years, working at Clark and Venable Elementary Schools. She was a recipient of two Golden Apple Awards, recognizing her as an exceptional educator.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Erika Struble and the staff at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center for their excellent and compassionate care. They also extend their appreciation to Hospice of the Piedmont, Nancy's in-home caregivers, and the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living for their care and support.

Family and friends will be received at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. The service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at Broadus on Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. and live streamed at broadus.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 1525 Stony Point Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Broadus Memorial Baptist Church
VA
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Broadus Memorial Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Libby Coffey
July 8, 2021
I was blessed to work with Nancy at Clark Elementary for many years. I admired her teaching and valued her friendship. My sincere condolences to the family.
Donna Stokes
Work
June 26, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Mrs. Mimm's passing. I had the opportunity to work with her over the years whenever she had ESL students in her classes and she was always so lovely. Love and light to all who knew and loved her.
Cherry Stewart
Work
June 25, 2021
Nancy was admired and loved by many . She taught kindness by her actions and deeds. My condolences to her family.
Delores Herring
Work
June 25, 2021
Thoughts and love for Nancy's family and friends. She was beautiful inside and out. I have never met a person so thoughtful, caring and genuine. My family and I will miss her!
Traci, Charlie, & Gabby
June 24, 2021
My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones. She was my 1st grade teacher and over 20 years later I still carry the things that she taught me. My prayers are with the family.
Alisha
School
June 23, 2021
Thank you so much for being one of the most amazing teachers in my life one of my favorite elementary teacher<3 I wouldn´t be where I´m at today without your love and guidance. My condolences to you and your family
Rush Family
School
June 23, 2021
Don and Deb Lipkey
June 22, 2021
You were a wonderful teacher to our son. Thank you for taking such an interest in him, and loving your job the way that you did. It was evident.
Allison Jones Carr
June 22, 2021
Nancy has been a wonderful friend, teacher, spiritual leader and mother who cared deeply for everyone she touched. She was there for my family in sickness and health bringing her smile, faith and love to even the most difficult situations.  We will miss her dearly but we will rejoice that she is at peace and with our Lord in heaven.
Karen Payne Carlin
Friend
June 21, 2021
I knew Nancy through the city schools for most of her 41 years. She was a great educator as her awards indicate. The children she taught were fortunate to have her as their teacher. She will be missed.
Nancy Kremer Gercke
Work
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results