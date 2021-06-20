Nancy Mimms
October 24, 1955 - June 17, 2021
Nancy Marshall Mimms was born on October 24, 1955, in Charlottesville, to Charles W. and Kathleen M. Marshall. In additon to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved aunt, Lois M. Deane.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Leslie M. Lipkey and son-in-law, Foster G. Lipkey and her dearly loved grandchildren, Parker and Oliver Lipkey of New Market, Maryland. In addition, she is survived by her cousins, Evans Deane and his wife, Mimi and their son, Rob; A.C. Ryalls and his wife, Judy and their daughters, Aileen, Kim, Terri, Sarah, and Lauren; and Velora Mann and Robert Mann.
Nancy earned a BA in Education from Virginia Tech and an MA in Education from the University of Virginia. She was employed by Charlottesville Public Schools for 41 years, working at Clark and Venable Elementary Schools. She was a recipient of two Golden Apple Awards, recognizing her as an exceptional educator.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Erika Struble and the staff at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center for their excellent and compassionate care. They also extend their appreciation to Hospice of the Piedmont, Nancy's in-home caregivers, and the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living for their care and support.
Family and friends will be received at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. The service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at Broadus on Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. and live streamed at broadus.org
.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 1525 Stony Point Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 20, 2021.