Nancy Ellen Thomas
July 30, 2021
Nancy Ellen Thomas, age 51, died on Friday, July 30, 2021, from ovarian cancer. Nancy was the daughter of George and Sally Thomas and grew up in Albemarle County.
Those who knew her experienced the determination and compassion that she brought to everything she did -- from equestrian excellence in the hunter ring to running success on the cross country course. Nancy's resolve, sense of humor and empathy will always remain an inspiring influence in many lives.
Her self-written obituary says, "My childhood was filled with both the joy of ponies and playing outdoors until dark, and the struggles of learning to survive school with dyslexia." She left Charlottesville to attend Brown University, graduating with a BA in 1992. Shortly after, she moved to California, making a home in San Francisco with her partner, Todd Weaver. In 1996, she started Millennium Farm with Jill Hamilton, building a successful and respected horse training business. In 2008, she joined the Impala Racing Team and her competitive running passion really took off, with many team and individual podium finishes. You may read her full story at give.ocrahope.org/NT,
where donations to fight ovarian cancer can be made in her honor.
The horse show world called her: "the embodiment of grace, empathy, dignity and kindness…In her own quiet way, she has raised the bar for each of us to become a better person. As the quintessential horsewoman, and the soulmate of every horse she rode, she has left an indelible mark on the equestrian community from coast to coast." - Sonoma Horse Park memorial.
Running teammates from the Impalas said, "When you toed the line with Nancy Thomas, you knew it was going to be an exciting race." In one of many races she won, Nancy holds the first place Women's National title for the USATF Cross Country Championships in her age group. But more than her success as a competitor, she is remembered as "an exceptional human being, kind, bold, driven and principled, with dedication, clarity, and an incredible sense of humor".
For ethical, environmental, and health reasons, Nancy was a champion of animal rights and a vegan diet, and she both lived the example and supported many charities. She would want you to consider that a change in diet can effect positive change in the world.
She is survived by her parents; sister, Laura Thomas; and partner, Todd Weaver, but was predeceased by sister-in-law, Kanani Kauka.
A memorial will be held in San Francisco but the date awaits an improvement in pandemic status.
Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.