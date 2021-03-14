I, Audrey L. Hipps, met Nanetta J. (Nan) Jordan in November 1968, upon moving to Arlington VA from Clearwater, FL after marrying Jerome Hipps, Sr. and moved to his hometown Arlington two (2 doors down from Nan's family). Nannetta was a very kind and sweet spirit, and she and the Miller's siblings were the first young adults I met. I saw her once during a visit , with a couple I knew that belonged to the same church at the church. We did not keep in contact; however, I received updates from the friend that attends the church once his wife died. James Jackson and family, Nanette was a blessed person and a very caring person. I am so sorry about your lost, yet we understand God knows best and she has instilled positive loving memories that will live within you all for life. We both love the 23 Psalm (a scripture great during troubled time), God Bless each and everyone of you.

Audrey L. Hipps April 7, 2021