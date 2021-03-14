Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nannetta J. "Nan" Jackson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Nannetta "Nan" J. Jackson

September 9, 1949 - March 8, 2021

Nannetta "Nan" J. Jackson went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. Nan was born to the late James and Mable Jordan on September 9, 1949, in Washington, D.C.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Marvin and George Jordan and a loving daughter, Shannon R. J. White.

Nan leaves to cherish a devoted loving husband, James "Jimmy" Jackson Jr., of Charlottesville, Va.; two daughters, Angelique Miller and Rosalind Jackson, both of Charlottesville, Va.; one sister, Marion Jordan of Syracuse, N.Y.; one brother, Cornelius Jordan of Arlington; four sisters-in-law, Joyce Jordan of Charlotte, N.C., Deanna (David) Simmons, Katherine J. Crawford, and Emilie Richardson of Charlottesville, Va.; one son-in-law, Sean White of Richmond, Va.; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Nan was previously employed as a Communication Supervisor for Prince William County Police Department and retired from the Charlottesville Circuit Court as a Senior Certified Deputy Clerk of Court. She was educated at Arlington County School System and a 1967 graduated of Wakefield High School in Arlington, Va. She continued her education and a graduate of the UVA Welding Cooper Center of Public Service. Those who knew Nan knew she had a love for shopping and decorating. Nan was a dedicated member of the Mt Zion First African Baptist Church of Charlottesville, Va. where she served as a Deaconess and a Youth Church Coordinator. Nan was a special and devoted wife that loved her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends unconditionally. She leaves so many dear friends and was a mother to so many. Nan loved the Lord and her favorite bible verses were the 23rd and 91st Psalm.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the J.F Bell Funeral Home Chapel

A private interment will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Quantico National Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Rachel Mehaffey, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and many other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Mt Zion First African Baptist Church Youth Department in Memory of Deaconess Nannetta J. Jackson, Mt Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Website: www.mtzionfabc.org.

Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
22 Entries
I, Audrey L. Hipps, met Nanetta J. (Nan) Jordan in November 1968, upon moving to Arlington VA from Clearwater, FL after marrying Jerome Hipps, Sr. and moved to his hometown Arlington two (2 doors down from Nan's family). Nannetta was a very kind and sweet spirit, and she and the Miller's siblings were the first young adults I met. I saw her once during a visit , with a couple I knew that belonged to the same church at the church. We did not keep in contact; however, I received updates from the friend that attends the church once his wife died. James Jackson and family, Nanette was a blessed person and a very caring person. I am so sorry about your lost, yet we understand God knows best and she has instilled positive loving memories that will live within you all for life. We both love the 23 Psalm (a scripture great during troubled time), God Bless each and everyone of you.
Audrey L. Hipps
April 7, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your beloved Nan. She was a lovely person with a kind heart. I will miss her spirit.. God just got him a jewel. Rest in peace Nan..
Elsie Pickett
March 20, 2021
I so very sorry my friend. I just found out today. Wonderful Lady & GOOD FRIEND. My prayers are with U always Jimmy. God Bless U & keep U safe.
June Hopkins Banks
March 18, 2021
What a lovely lady! Our thoughts and prayers are with Deacon Jackson and family! "Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning". Blessings Always! James Bryant and Family
James Bryant
March 18, 2021
I was saddened when I heard the news of Aunt Nan´s passing. Sending my heartfelt condolences to Uncle Jimmy, Angie, Rosalind, Aunt Marion, Uncle Pap as well as other family members and friends. My Uncle Marvin, Aunt Joyce, and cousins Dominique and Damion would bring us all together for fun filled family events. Those memories will always last a lifetime as I remember her dancing to a rap song at Damions wedding. Also remember her telling me, with knowing I had two sons, that I had to have a little girl. "There´s nothing like little girls", she said, and she was right. Thanks for the laughs, and many memories Aunt Nan. You will be missed.
Dana Allen-Ridley
March 17, 2021
We will miss Nan. She was something wonderful to everyone. We were all blessed by her presence, kind words and thoughtful prayers.
Gwen, Kim, Herb Ferguson
March 17, 2021
I will keep the family in prayer! Mrs Nan is in heaven making God Kingdom beautiful the same way she kept her church here on earth! I will miss her lovely smile and kind words we always had together every time I ran into her! I will miss her presence at the church when we do finally open back up! God bless the family
Diane Hall
March 17, 2021
Jimmy and Family and Marion, please accept our condolences in the loss of your dearest Nan. She was so special-such a joy to be around and a loving spirit. We know she´s resting in the arms of Jesus. Remember the happy times and all the wonderful memories she left with you. Stay strong in your faith and know that God will sustain you. We loved her dearly. She will certainly be missed. Peace Cheryl & Family
Cheryl & The Gilliam Family
March 16, 2021
Our lives have been enriched by knowing Nan. A very loving and special person who will always be remembered. Precious memories. Poncho & Lavetta & family
Lavetta Enoch Barlow
March 16, 2021
Nan, please kiss my Daddy for me. I can never forget your beautiful spirit, smile, and kindness. Rest Easy.
Tracee Willis
March 16, 2021
With Heartfelt Sympathy, Love and Prayers to Jimmy Jackson & Family
Frances Smith (Ferguson Family)
March 16, 2021
Jimmy, our deepest sympathy goes to you and your family on the passing of Nan. May the Lord wrap you all in His loving Arms and comfort you and heal your pain. She was truly a jewel.
Arthur and Sylvia Tyree
March 15, 2021
SENDING OUR LOVE AND SYMPATHY AT THIS TIME OF SADDNESS IN THE LOST OF A BEAUTIFUL LADY, WIFE,MOTHER AND GRAND-MA AND A SISTER AND FRIEND....ALWAYS REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES YOU ALL SHARED AND KEEP TRUSTING IN GOD.....HE KNOWS BEST.....WITH LOVE LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS...
Lessie Sims
March 15, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy to the Jackson Family. Nan will be truly missed. The family is in our prayers.
Mary and Ralph Wells
March 15, 2021
When we lose a loved one here on earth, we gain an angel in heaven that watches over us. Praying GOD will give you strength and comfort. Our most sincere condolences. Love, Cousins Alda, Rena´ and Gina
Rena
March 15, 2021
With deepest sympathy in the passing of your wife and mother. You are in our prayers.
Benegal and Valeta Paige
March 15, 2021
My prayers are with you in this most difficult time. To every follower of the Lord there comes a time when they will hear him say welcome home. The joy of being in God's presence is something we can only begin to image. My heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. Rev. Louie E. Carr
Rev. Louie E. Carr
March 14, 2021
To my loving sister-in-law Nan, I will miss the laughter and fun we had. I will always remember your loving kindness and your friendship. I know you are in God´s loving arm´s Rest In Peace, power, and paradise!
Joyce Jordan
March 14, 2021
She always had a smile and a kind word. She will be missed
David Toscano
March 14, 2021
Dearest Aunt Nan hearing of your passing was not only shocking but heartbreaking. You are my laughing buddy and decorating partner. We had plans to landscape your new home. SéBria misses you so much and remembers chuckling every time you would scream when she showed you photos of cats. Tell Dad, Shannon, Uncle George, and Grandma & Granddaddy we love and miss them. I know they welcomed you with opened arms. Uncle Jimmy, stay strong. We love you!
Dominique Jordan
March 14, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy, so sorry to hear of your loss. May God Bless you and your family doing this difficult time and always. Love Georgetta Little and Alice Jefferson.
Georgia Little
March 14, 2021
We know there are no words that can be said that will easy your aching heart but please take comfort in knowing that there are those that cares We know the Lord Jesus Christ is holding you at this time. God bless you and your family. We all know that Nan was a very special person and her smile was infectious. May she Rest In Peace. Ben and Reva Carr
Ben and Reva Carr
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results