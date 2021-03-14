Nannetta "Nan" J. Jackson
September 9, 1949 - March 8, 2021
Nannetta "Nan" J. Jackson went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. Nan was born to the late James and Mable Jordan on September 9, 1949, in Washington, D.C.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Marvin and George Jordan and a loving daughter, Shannon R. J. White.
Nan leaves to cherish a devoted loving husband, James "Jimmy" Jackson Jr., of Charlottesville, Va.; two daughters, Angelique Miller and Rosalind Jackson, both of Charlottesville, Va.; one sister, Marion Jordan of Syracuse, N.Y.; one brother, Cornelius Jordan of Arlington; four sisters-in-law, Joyce Jordan of Charlotte, N.C., Deanna (David) Simmons, Katherine J. Crawford, and Emilie Richardson of Charlottesville, Va.; one son-in-law, Sean White of Richmond, Va.; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Nan was previously employed as a Communication Supervisor for Prince William County Police Department and retired from the Charlottesville Circuit Court as a Senior Certified Deputy Clerk of Court. She was educated at Arlington County School System and a 1967 graduated of Wakefield High School in Arlington, Va. She continued her education and a graduate of the UVA Welding Cooper Center of Public Service. Those who knew Nan knew she had a love for shopping and decorating. Nan was a dedicated member of the Mt Zion First African Baptist Church of Charlottesville, Va. where she served as a Deaconess and a Youth Church Coordinator. Nan was a special and devoted wife that loved her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends unconditionally. She leaves so many dear friends and was a mother to so many. Nan loved the Lord and her favorite bible verses were the 23rd and 91st Psalm.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the J.F Bell Funeral Home Chapel
A private interment will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Quantico National Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Rachel Mehaffey, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Mt Zion First African Baptist Church Youth Department in Memory of Deaconess Nannetta J. Jackson, Mt Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903. Website: www.mtzionfabc.org
Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.