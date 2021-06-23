Menu
Nannie Lois Easter
1922 - 2021
Nannie Lois Easter

October 14, 1922 - June 11, 2021

Attended by ones she loved, Nannie Lois Reames Easter died in faith in her home on Friday, June 11, 2021, fulfilling 36,036 grace-filled days of life. "All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be," Psalm 139:16. Assured of eternal life, Lois died knowing all her sins were forgiven, completely and forever, through her Lord Jesus Christ alone, His atoning death and His righteous life. The accomplishments of her beautiful life, fitting in His time, are humble testimonies to the faithfulness and goodness of Christ from Whom she received one unmerited favor after another.

The only child of Emily Elizabeth Jones and Richard McDonald Reames, Lois was born Saturday, October 14, 1922, in Galax, Virginia. She was raised by her cherished grandmother Jeston Allen Jones in Amelia County and attended public schools, graduating from Amelia High School in 1940. As a little girl she took piano lessons in her home and possessed a love for music, especially traditional hymns, throughout her life. Her children fondly recall her playing the piano and singing in the home while they were growing up, and wholeheartedly encouraging their own musical endeavors. Lois earned a BS degree in Home Economics and Dietetics from James Madison College. She accomplished postgraduate work at the University of California in Berkeley, California while teaching at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, California. For seven years Lois taught home economics and world history at Red Hill High School here in Albemarle County. She resolutely advocated hard work, vocational and educational pursuit for her children.

On June 24, 1944, Lois married Harley Easter of Farmville, Va. Following World War II, Lois and Harley moved to Charlottesville, where they spent the remainder of their lives. Lois provided leadership in the Girl Scouts for several years and volunteered for the Martha Jefferson Hospital Auxiliary from 1982-1998. She also worked in the Vacation Bible School programs of Belmont Baptist Church, Mount View Baptist Church, Woolen Mill Chapel and First Baptist Church of Charlottesville where she was a member for 60+ years. Moreover, she served as a Sunday School teacher in the Junior Department at Belmont Baptist Church and Intermediate Department at First Baptist Church and participated in the Woman's Missionary Union at First Baptist Church.

Lois excelled as a homemaker, laying down her life as a loving and nurturing mother and grandmother. She ardently endorsed and faithfully attended the seemingly ceaseless activities of her children, including their piano recitals, band concerts, school plays, graduations, and, moreover, their sundry sporting events, where she was a devoted spectator and avid cheerleader. In later years she frequented many of her grandchildren's special occasions as well. Lois was a commendable seamstress and exceptional southern cook whose recipes continue to be utilized by her children and their families. She lovingly distributed her signature knitted afghans throughout the family.

Those whom Lois treasured with all her heart, for whom she lived and on whom she chose to bestow unconditionally and self-sacrificially her devotion and affection, her seven children, honor her for her abiding dedication to her Lord, to their father and to them amidst joy and suffering. She displayed grace, courage, fervor, fortitude and forgiveness in raising her family. Lois bore loving witness to God's great salvation and lived with zest, a caring spirit, and a sense of humor. She was fun and light-hearted, readily engaging newly found acquaintances. Her demeanor was marked by enduring hope and optimism. A ready smile genuinely attested to her inner vitality and joy. She continually sought opportunities to facilitate family togetherness and cohesion. We give thanks to God for the blessings, witness, legacy and love for the Lord Jesus she imparted to her family, who in turn brought her unspeakable pleasure, the fruit of her lifelong labors.

Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty-eight years, Harley C. Easter. Additionally, she was predeceased by her grandson, Kyle David Easter and great-granddaughter, Elliana Rose Freeman.

Survivors include her seven children, Harley Easter Jr. and wife, Sandra, of Raleigh, N.C., Thomas Glenn Easter II and wife, Nancy, of El Paso, Texas, Emily Easter and husband, Joseph Gabriel, of Charlottesville, Amy Easter Mangum and husband, Merl, of Raleigh, N.C, David Raymond Easter of Fluvanna, Paul Easter and wife, Stephanie, of Louisa, and Diana Easter Rapp and husband, Tom, of Keswick. Moreover, nine grandchildren remain, Ryan Easter and wife, Stephanie, David Rapp, Rachel Rapp, Andrew Rapp, Lydia Ruth Easter Neff and husband, Luke, Daniel Easter and wife, Wendy, David Easter, Deborah Easter Barkley and husband, Adam, and Sarah Easter Freeman and husband, Colt.

Lois leaves 13 great-grandchildren, Zoey Ryan, Willow Brie and Remington Kyle Easter, Liam Josiah, Caleb Wesley, Zoe Elizabeth and Ava Gabrielle Neff, Declan Alexander, Ethan Alistair, Amelia Anne and Edith Alessia Freeman, Benjamin Daniel, and Lydia Joy Barkley. Additionally, Lois is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Riley Easter of Cornelius, N.C., as well as many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service lauding the greatness and grace of the true and living triune God of the Bible in Lois' life will be held Sunday, June 27,2021, at 1 p.m. at Belmont Baptist Church, 830 Monticello Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22902, with former pastor and family friend, Joel Jenkins officiating and family members sharing fond memories and rehearsing the beauty and sufficiency of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus to rescue from sin and enmity with God. Interment will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., Charlottesville, VA 22902.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 735 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Memorials are thankfully directed to Trans World Radio, P.O. Box 8700, Cary, NC 27512, specifying "Lois Easter Memorial" in the check memo. Phone: 800-456-7897 M-F from 8A-5P EDT, request Donor Services and specify gift in memory of Lois Easter. Online: www.twr.org/memorial

"Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?'" (John 11:25-26)

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Belmont Baptist Church
830 Monticello Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs Easter was one of the greatest Christian lady´s I have ever met in my life. She believed in the Lord Jesus and loved to share her thoughts and her love for God. She helped raise 7 wonderful children that shared her belief and always showed it just like there mother and father. God bless you Lois Easter
Doug Sacra
Friend
June 25, 2021
Mrs. Easter, she will always be Mrs. Easter to me, a former student Class of 53 at Red Hill High School. Fondly remembered for her teaching and her 1951 Studebaker. My condolences to the family and all who knew and loved Mrs. Easter.
William R. "Bob" Napier, Jr
School
June 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to you Emily and your family. I never met her but I bet she was a sweet lady. I know her daughter(You Emily) are special ,loving and caring person.
Gary & Phyllis Napier
June 24, 2021
There is a special bond between a person and their caregivers. I had the great pleasure of taking care of Lois. The first day I met her, I walked into the front door. She was grabbing her purse and looking at me with that big welcoming smile and sparkling eyes. As I introduced myself, she asked "you like Kentucky Fried Chicken?" Of course my answer was "yes". She started walking towards me and said "Then let's go!" She was a little spark and she had my heart from the get go. We would plan Saturday outings, prepare good food, and when we weren't chit chatting, we were watching Gospel Music tapes and Lawrence Welk. I always enjoyed spending time with her and seeing that sweet, precious smile that radiated love from her heart, especially when she talked about her family. RIP Lois. I know you are in Heaven with Jesus and your loved ones. Your Legacy on Earth will live for many generations to come. Love you always!
Sheila Harris
June 24, 2021
Please accept my profound condolences to your family. May her memories lift you in spirit and be a blessing to you.
Connie Dovel
June 23, 2021
The Nannie Easter family has our deepest condolences and prayers. We met your Mom once, however, it is through a special friendship we have with Emily and Joe that we feel we know her well. Emily's spoken words of her was always with love and admiration of a "special Mom". God bless.
Shelby and David Worley
June 23, 2021
My deepest and most sincere condolences for your family's loss.
Liz Sawyer
Other
June 23, 2021
