There is a special bond between a person and their caregivers. I had the great pleasure of taking care of Lois. The first day I met her, I walked into the front door. She was grabbing her purse and looking at me with that big welcoming smile and sparkling eyes. As I introduced myself, she asked "you like Kentucky Fried Chicken?" Of course my answer was "yes". She started walking towards me and said "Then let's go!" She was a little spark and she had my heart from the get go. We would plan Saturday outings, prepare good food, and when we weren't chit chatting, we were watching Gospel Music tapes and Lawrence Welk. I always enjoyed spending time with her and seeing that sweet, precious smile that radiated love from her heart, especially when she talked about her family. RIP Lois. I know you are in Heaven with Jesus and your loved ones. Your Legacy on Earth will live for many generations to come. Love you always!

Sheila Harris June 24, 2021