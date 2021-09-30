Nannie Rebecca McClaryNannie "Rebecca" McClary passed on to her eternal home in heaven with Jesus on September 28, 2021She was born in Green Springs, Louisa County, Virginia, on December 30, 1927, to the late Oscar and Viola Mahanes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Littleton L. McClary; her brothers, Ralph Mahanes and Ray Mahanes; and her sisters, Catherine Mahanes McClary, Frances Mahanes Martin and Virginia Mahanes Herring.She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Mahanes Mcalexander; her three children, L.D. McClary (Peggy), Brenda Cooke, and Lois Wood; grandchildren, Teresa Conley (Greg), Doug McClary (Tammy), Tammy Noel ( Dennis) Delois Wood, Keith McClary (Stacey) and one honorary Michael Shumake; great-grandchildren, Eric and Gregory Conley, Cory and Cassie Noel, Logan McClary, Ayanna and Jackson Wood, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Maplewood cemetery, Gordonsville, officiated by Pastor Darvin Satterwhite of Forrest Hill Baptist Church, where she was a life member. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the gravesite before service begins. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of her to Dogwood Village Health and Rehab, 120 Dogwood Lane, Orange, VA 22960.