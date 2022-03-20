Natalie Catherine Sjöström Entrekin
October 15, 1986 - March 11, 2022
On Friday, March 11, 2022, we lost our beautiful daughter, Natalie Entrekin. This amazing comet who blazed across our lives died in her sleep at her home in Seattle. Throughout her too-short life of just 35 years, she touched many people with her light and her love. She was active in the NA and LGBTQ+ communities. She worked for King County and the City of Seattle as a financial analyst and was a "troubleshooter" for other county and city departments for over 10 years.
She was brilliant, just a few credits short of her BS in mathematics at the University of Washington. She was a talented musician, playing piano, guitar, bass, drums. She loved cats, coffee, games and puzzles, and most of all her family and friends. There are no words to express how much she was loved by so many people, and how much she will be missed.
She is survived by her parents, Robert Entrekin and Karen Sjöström, and her brother, Alexander Entrekin, all of Seattle, Wash.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The National Center for Transgender Equality https://transequality.org/
and Trans Lifeline https://translifeline.org/
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 20, 2022.