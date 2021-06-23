Nate Passen



January 14, 1932 - June 1, 2021



Nate Passen was born on January 14, 1932, in Philadelphia, the son of Pearl and Herman Passen, whose families originated in Ukraine. He inherited a deep love and appreciation for Jewish culture. After dropping out of high school, he entered the work force as a hairdresser. When wigs became popular in the 1960s, he got into the wig business, but the fortune he had accumulated dramatically disappeared when the building in which his inventory was stored was destroyed by fire. At this point he began to rethink his life, and discovered his gift for working in encounter groups, leading people to identify the causes of their unhappiness and helping them to relate to others in a more satisfying way. One of the groups he began in Trenton stayed together with periodic gatherings for fifty years.



He loved world traveling and sampling different cultures, developing a special love for Oaxaca, Mexico. In 1992, he and Elizabeth Valderrama were married in a ceremony held in the Sierra Madre mountains of Oaxaca. After their return to the states they settled in Scottsville, Virginia, an area he had first visited when conducting encounter groups at Springtree Community. He was known for his love of cooking (think Paella), his charismatic ability to befriend and maintain friendships with people from all walks of life, and his commitment to help and mentor those who desired to grow personally.



In his last weeks he was visited by many of his friends. Nate met death with courage and grace and died, peacefully, at his Scottsville home on June 1, 2021. In addition to his wife, Nate is survived by his daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Will Hoff, and grandsons, Leo and Liam; and his son, Andrew and his wife, Jean, and grandchildren, Hana and Gabriel.



May he go to his resting place in peace.



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 23, 2021.