Nathaniel Key



sunrise Dec. 22, 1964 - sunset March 12, 2022



Nathaniel's family wishes to announce with saddened hearts that he departed this life in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, March 12, 2022.



He was from Kent Store, Virginia, born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Key and Geneva Bruce Key on December 22, 1964.



The family wishes to announce a graveside service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, 2 p.m. at Bird Grove Baptist Church in Kent Store, Virginia.



A memorial cookout day in the park honoring Nathaniel will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Mint Springs Valley Park in Crozet, Virginia.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 22, 2022.