Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nathaniel Key
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 26 2022
2:00p.m.
Bird Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Nathaniel Key

sunrise Dec. 22, 1964 - sunset March 12, 2022

Nathaniel's family wishes to announce with saddened hearts that he departed this life in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

He was from Kent Store, Virginia, born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Key and Geneva Bruce Key on December 22, 1964.

The family wishes to announce a graveside service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, 2 p.m. at Bird Grove Baptist Church in Kent Store, Virginia.

A memorial cookout day in the park honoring Nathaniel will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Mint Springs Valley Park in Crozet, Virginia.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bird Grove Baptist Church
Kent Store, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
A Beautiful soul (Nathaniel Key), full of love and faith, ascended to heaven , away from us, But closer to god, leaving loneliness and sadness. Twanda , Renee and the entire family, l am so sorry for your loss my condolence goes out to the family. weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.
Carolyn Harris
Family
March 23, 2022
My Condolences goes out to the family, Nathaniel will be greatly miss.
Marilyn Green
Family
March 23, 2022
Family is forever, my deepest sympathy and condolences to family and friends..RIH family Love
Sandra LaVerne Bruce Patterson
Family
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results