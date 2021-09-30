Missing You Nicole, My Heart Bleeds To Hold you in my arms Today and every Day !!! Your Dad and I Will never let The Memories of You Die, Your Face is all over our Home , God Blessed Me with You when you where Born, I was just 16 years old , I Was Blessed again with You and Your Brother years later when We Adopted you and him at the young ages of 13 and 10 watching the Two of you Grow into The Beautiful People you are Today, I will Cherish the Beautiful Memories of you and Your For the Rest of My days!! Until I See you Again some day!!! I Love you Nicole and will Miss you Molly for the rest of My days here on Earth!!! Rest In Peace My Beautiful Daughter.

MOM October 2, 2021