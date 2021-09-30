Nicole Miller Fewell
July 20, 1984 - September 26, 2021
Nicole Miller Fewell, "Molly", 37, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on September 26, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Nicole was born on July 20, 1984, in Charlottesville, Va. She was preceded in death by her grandmother and grandfather, Margie and John Henry Shifflett, whom she adored.
Nicole dedicated her life to being a loving wife and mother. Her thoughtfulness was well known by those in her community and her presence will be greatly missed.
Nicole is survived by her husband, Hunter Fewell of Stanardsville; two children, Bradley Michael Miller and Avril Grace Miller; stepson, Tyler Fewell; her parents, Noah H. Morris Jr. and Kathrine A. Morris of Stanardsville; two brothers, Daniel Wayne Shifflett of Stanardsville, and his fiancée, Charity, and Noah Trenton Morris of Stanardsville, and his girlfriend, Kleigh; sister, Jessica Lynn Payne of Charlottesville, and her husband, Timothy; biological parents, John Wayne Shifflett of Stanardsville, and Nancy A. Yates of Charlottesville; a very special aunt, Janice Conley and her husband, David; special cousins, Brittney Canosa, Whitney Conley and Shaina Conley; mother-in-law, Vivian Fewell; father in-law, Charles Fewell; and brother-in-law, Cutler Fewell. Nicole is also survived by the father of her children, Kirk Miller and his wife, Jessica, three nephews and many more aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to give a very special thanks to an exceptional family friend, Jennifer Rea for all of her love, support and effort to coordinate many family needs during this difficult time. Also a special thank you to the ICU medical staff at Martha Jefferson Hospital for their extraordinary care.
The family will receive family and friends on Thursday September 30, 2021, at Hill and Wood in Charlottesville, from 12 until 2 p.m. A final service will be held at a later date. In light of Nicole losing her battle with Covid, properly worn masks are a requirement for entry.
Condolences may be shared with the family at hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 30, 2021.