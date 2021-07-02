Menu
Noah "Harmon" Morris
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Noah "Harmon" Morris

Noah "Harmon" Morris, 84, of Dyke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at UVA Medical Center. He was born on October 2, 1936, to the late Givens Morris and Violet Morris. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Wayne Morris and two brothers, Dewey Morris and Reuben Morris.

Harmon was a former logger and retired from Stone Mountain Vineyard. He never met a stranger and lived to work and spend time with family.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen Virginia Morris; three daughters, Shelby Knight (Steve) of Dyke, Va., Shelia Lamb (Glen), and Katina Morris (Mike), all of Stanardsville, Va.; two sons, Noah H. Morris Jr. (Katy) of Stanardsville, Va. and Ronald D. Morris of Dyke, Va; brothers, Arthur Morris of Stanardsville, Va., Steve Wayne Morris (Cathy), Carroll Morris (Wanda), all of Ruckersville, Va; sisters, Gerdeline Shifflett (Manis) of Dyke, Va., Christine Shifflett (Recil) of Stanardsville, Va., Elizabeth Roach (Bill), and Phyllis Deane (Eugene), all of Ruckersville, Va; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ryan Getzler and the staff at Emily Couric Cancer Center.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Evergreen Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Jul
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Church of the Brethren
VA
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Helen, Katina and family, losing Harmon, leaves you all with a huge void. He was such a wonderful person, there could never be the right words to describe him or the impact he leaves behind. Many prayers for each of you. I'll be thinking of you all, and praying for peace in knowing how truly favored Harmon was and by so many. Hugs.
Kim Crawford
Friend
July 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Elvin and Helen Morris
July 3, 2021
So sorry fir the families lose. He was a great person. Always so friendly. He´ll be missed.
Wendy Morris
July 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Gary and Shirley Deane
July 3, 2021
Christine & Recel - I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your brother. Know you and your family are in my prayers during this sad time
Lisa Meeks-Eubert
July 3, 2021
NH and family I am so sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. I always enjoyed talking to,Harmon any time I saw him. Great man!
Pat Newhall
July 2, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you doing this difficult time.
Rose Lawson
July 2, 2021
My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to Liz Roach and all the family members at this sad time.
Glenda Morris
July 2, 2021
We are saddened to hear about Harmon´s passing. Our condolences to Helen and the family. Harmon will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May God comfort you and bless you all.
Kenny and Jean Crawford
Friend
July 2, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sandy Morris Harper
Friend
July 2, 2021
