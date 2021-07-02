Noah "Harmon" MorrisNoah "Harmon" Morris, 84, of Dyke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at UVA Medical Center. He was born on October 2, 1936, to the late Givens Morris and Violet Morris. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Wayne Morris and two brothers, Dewey Morris and Reuben Morris.Harmon was a former logger and retired from Stone Mountain Vineyard. He never met a stranger and lived to work and spend time with family.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen Virginia Morris; three daughters, Shelby Knight (Steve) of Dyke, Va., Shelia Lamb (Glen), and Katina Morris (Mike), all of Stanardsville, Va.; two sons, Noah H. Morris Jr. (Katy) of Stanardsville, Va. and Ronald D. Morris of Dyke, Va; brothers, Arthur Morris of Stanardsville, Va., Steve Wayne Morris (Cathy), Carroll Morris (Wanda), all of Ruckersville, Va; sisters, Gerdeline Shifflett (Manis) of Dyke, Va., Christine Shifflett (Recil) of Stanardsville, Va., Elizabeth Roach (Bill), and Phyllis Deane (Eugene), all of Ruckersville, Va; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.The family would like to thank Dr. Ryan Getzler and the staff at Emily Couric Cancer Center.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Evergreen Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, Va.