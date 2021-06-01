Norma J. Friedrich
BARBOURSVILLE, Va.
Norma Jean (Stogdale) Friedrich, 77, widow of Dennis Charles Friedrich of Barboursville, died on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born in Staunton, a daughter of the late Ernest Russell and Ada (Rowe) Stogdale.
Norma retired from the United States Army National Ground Intelligence Center in Charlottesville in 2004. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Family members include two daughters, Renee Eichman and husband, Todd, and Stefanie Friedrich; and two granddaughters, Heather and Lauren Eichman.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Russell Heinrich. Burial will follow at Thornrose Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 1, 2021.