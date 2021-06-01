Menu
Norma J. Friedrich
FUNERAL HOME
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA
Norma J. Friedrich

BARBOURSVILLE, Va.

Norma Jean (Stogdale) Friedrich, 77, widow of Dennis Charles Friedrich of Barboursville, died on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born in Staunton, a daughter of the late Ernest Russell and Ada (Rowe) Stogdale.

Norma retired from the United States Army National Ground Intelligence Center in Charlottesville in 2004. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Family members include two daughters, Renee Eichman and husband, Todd, and Stefanie Friedrich; and two granddaughters, Heather and Lauren Eichman.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Russell Heinrich. Burial will follow at Thornrose Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 1, 2021.
Norma was such a sweet person to know and work with. My condolences to her family.
wanda Graves
Friend
June 3, 2021
I worked with Norman back in the 70s. She was always so nice and friendly. Sympathy to her family.
Susan Gooch
June 1, 2021
