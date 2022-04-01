Norma Jean HaislipNorma Jean Haislip joined the angels in Heaven on March 29, 2022. Norma Jean was born on January 22, 1951, the first daughter of Thomas and Sara Besecker.She is survived by her children, Mandy Settle (Lyle), Amy Haislip, Shannon Haislip (Heather), and Cheynne Haislip (Courtney); their father, Allen Haislip; grandchildren, Katie, John, Avery, Addy, Cody, Ali, Megan, Taylor (Jesse), Madison, Natalie, and Preston; and great-grandchildren, Autumn, Hunter, Willow, Scarlett, Holden and Aubrey. Surviving siblings are Martha Mitchell (Larry), Arthur Besecker (Sandy), Cindy Kidd, Tammy Besecker, Virginia Fields (Mike), Lori Critzer (Dale), Dawn Wright (Joe), and Shawn Besecker (Gabby). She is loved by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. She joins in Heaven, her brother and his wife, Steve and Kathy; brother-in-law, William; her nephew, Johnny; niece Misty; a special cousin, Phyllis; and her favorite horse, Red.Norma Jean touched a lot of lives in her many years as an educator. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was Grum to all of their friends. Many hours were enjoyed with family and friends by the ocean, down by the creek, and decorating for Christmas.We are so grateful for the continued care and support of her favorite nurse, Kenny Campbell, and the amazing staff at Albemarle Health & Rehab.Please join our family for a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Wesley's Chapel United Methodist Church, 1807 Rolling Road, S., Scottsville, Virginia. A meal with the family will follow the service. Flower deliveries may be made to the church on the morning of the service.