Norma Jean Standifer
September 17, 1929 - December 1, 2020
Norma Jean Standifer, 91, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, freed from dementia and other earthly maladies, to laugh and love in the arms of her family, her God, and her toddler son.
Jean was born in the beautiful hills of Knox County, Tennessee, on September 17, 1929, the daughter of Fred and Mattie Summers. She was the only surviving sibling in her family of eight children.
She is survived by her son, Gary Standifer of Chesapeake, Va.; her daughter and caregiver, Katrina Thraves (John) of Barboursville, Va.; her treasured grandchildren, LoriJeanne Dowdy (Jason), Jason Thraves (America), and Trevor Thraves (Leigh); and great-grandchildren Laney, Landon, Madison, and Trip. You kept her going. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews, and their families, in all of whom she took great interest and pleasure. The family extends their greatest thanks to Robin Bingler for her devoted care of Mom for over five years.
Jean was predeceased by her husband, JN, in 1983 and her toddler son, Jeffrey Neal, in 1961. Today she delights in the sounds of toddler squeals and laughter with her love again.
Due to COVID and our concern for everyone's safety, there will be no public service at this time. A family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens. A celebration of the vibrant life of our mother will be held at a later date.
I was proud to serve as your bridge over troubled water, Mom. "Sail on, silver girl, sail on by; your time has come to shine! All your dreams are on their way."
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 6, 2020.