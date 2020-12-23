Norma L. Smith
Norma L. Smith, age 89, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, after a battle with Brain Cancer. Norma was born on July 4, 1931 to Helen Whitney Waite and William Waite in Greenfield, Mass.
After High School, she moved to NYC to become a model and later, had a brief career working for American Airlines. She met her husband in 1957, raised a family in N.Y. and then they moved to Charlottesville in 1987. She enjoyed playing golf with her friends and family at the Waynesboro Country Club.
Norma was predeceased by her husband, Roger B. Smith (2019) and oldest son, Joseph K. Tuit of North Hampton, Ma. (2019). She is survived by her daughters, Pamela S. Myers of Keswick, Va. and Nan Kane of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her son, Jeffrey W. Smith along with his wife, Pamela Smith of Ashburn, Va.; grandchildren, Alexander Myers, Laine Myers, Shawn Smith and Lauren Permision; and all of her great friends and family of Branchlands.
Due to the pandemic and in order to keep everyone safe, the family will not be holding services.
Please consider a donation to the Fluvanna SPCA in Norma's name F.S.P.C.A., 5239 Union Mills Rd., Troy, VA 22974 or FSPCA.org
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 23, 2020.