Oneida Herring
November 23, 1930 - April 2, 2022
Oneida Snow Herring, 91, of Earlysville, Virginia departed from this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Oneida was born November 23, 1930 in Greene County, daughter of the late Asberry Decatur Snow and Mamie A. Snow.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles R. Herring Jr.; two brothers, Aubrey Snow and Asberry Snow Jr.; three sisters, Zelda Handy, Merval Harlow and Olgene McDaniel.
Oneida is survived by her daughters, Wanda and Steve Trainum of Ruckersville, Va. and Linda and David Pullen of Earlysville, Va.; her grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Mom Mom," Tara Devlin (Shawn), Lee Collier (Lori), Charlie Trainum and Kurt Collier; great-grandchildren, Skye Devlin, Micah Devlin, Drake Bear, Maggie Collier and Baby Collier, who is expected in September 2022; special niece, Debbie Mundie; special nephew, Wendall McDaniel: Cousin, Bea Parks; sister-in-law, Gerri Gilbert; special friend, Laura Taylor; and many other family members and friends.
Oneida was employed by many years as a secretary with Crouse-Hinds. She was an active member of Pine Ridge Church of the Brethren and a charter member of the Earlysville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She was a lady who loved crocheting, gardening, her cardinals, her family and her church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was always willing to babysit the grandchildren when needed.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Pine Ridge Church of the Brethren, 5590 Buffalo River Road Earlysville, VA 22936.
A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Pine Ridge Church of the Brethren with Brother Eddie Deane officiating. Interment to follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.
An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 4, 2022.