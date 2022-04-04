Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Oneida Herring
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pine Ridge Church of the Brethren
Send Flowers
Oneida Herring

November 23, 1930 - April 2, 2022

Oneida Snow Herring, 91, of Earlysville, Virginia departed from this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Oneida was born November 23, 1930 in Greene County, daughter of the late Asberry Decatur Snow and Mamie A. Snow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles R. Herring Jr.; two brothers, Aubrey Snow and Asberry Snow Jr.; three sisters, Zelda Handy, Merval Harlow and Olgene McDaniel.

Oneida is survived by her daughters, Wanda and Steve Trainum of Ruckersville, Va. and Linda and David Pullen of Earlysville, Va.; her grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Mom Mom," Tara Devlin (Shawn), Lee Collier (Lori), Charlie Trainum and Kurt Collier; great-grandchildren, Skye Devlin, Micah Devlin, Drake Bear, Maggie Collier and Baby Collier, who is expected in September 2022; special niece, Debbie Mundie; special nephew, Wendall McDaniel: Cousin, Bea Parks; sister-in-law, Gerri Gilbert; special friend, Laura Taylor; and many other family members and friends.

Oneida was employed by many years as a secretary with Crouse-Hinds. She was an active member of Pine Ridge Church of the Brethren and a charter member of the Earlysville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She was a lady who loved crocheting, gardening, her cardinals, her family and her church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was always willing to babysit the grandchildren when needed.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Pine Ridge Church of the Brethren, 5590 Buffalo River Road Earlysville, VA 22936.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Pine Ridge Church of the Brethren with Brother Eddie Deane officiating. Interment to follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pine Ridge Church of the Brethren
5590 Buffalo River Road, Earlysville, VA
Apr
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pine Ridge Church of the Brethren
5590 Buffalo River Road, Earlysville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Wanda, Linda and family, Oneida was a special person who shared her love with so many. Our deepest sympathy to all, just remember the happy memories and know that she is rejoicing with Charles and all her loved one, what a reunion that is! Blessing!
Frankie, Pat & David Shiflett
Family
April 3, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Larry & Joyce Shifflett
Friend
April 3, 2022
So sorry and prayers for family but I miss her and loved this sweet lady so much
Imogene Morris
Mother
April 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results