Otis Wilson ShiflettOtis Wilson Shiflett, 80, of Charlottesville, passed away, surrounded by his family, on October 28, 2020.Otis was born on June 22, 1940, in Red Hill, Albemarle County, Virginia, to the late Arthur and Sigourney Shiflett.In addition to his parents, Otis was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years and only true love, Barbara Shiflett; his sisters, Evangeline Meadows, Ruby Thacker Madeline Powell and Irene McAllister; and his brothers, Robert Shiflett, Elbert Shiflett and Leonard Shiflett. Otis is survived by his children, Otis Shiflett Jr., Tammie Deane and Rebecca Crenshaw; his grandchildren, Chris Tyler, April Tyler, Cindy Powell, Jennifer Shiflett, Madison Dorrier, Dalton Crenshaw and Kyle Crenshaw; and 11 great-grandchildren that fondly referred to him as "GGDaddy".Before retiring at the age of 74, he was a salesman of beauty and barber supplies for 59 years. Otis loved spending time with his family, playing the guitar and enjoying music, was an avid pool shark and always had a smile that'd light up any room. His humor, quick wit and hugs will be surely missed by many.A graveside service will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 1 p.m., followed by gathering at his daughter Tammie's house located at 1616 Bingham Mtn. Rd., Stanardsville, Va.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or Renaissance Senior Living (The Harbor).