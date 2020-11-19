Patricia Ann (Guarino) Midolo
Patricia Ann (Guarino) Midolo born in Lynn, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Piedmont Hospice House in Charlottesville, Virginia, with her family by her side.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John P. Midolo Sr, her eldest son, John P. Midolo Jr. and her father, Pasquale A. Guarino and mother, Annette B. (Engel) Guarino.
She is survived by her children, Teresa A. Midolo of Gordonsville, Virginia and Steven A. Midolo of Parker, Colorado; granddaughter Hailey E. Midolo, aka (Cupcake); her brother, David Guarino of Escondido, California; and her sister, Carol Westlake of Seattle, Washington.
Patty was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended nursing school in Washington D.C. She was a nurse and medical assistant for many years in addition to being a dedicated full-time mother.
Her joys in life were her family and being a Grammie to her "Cupcake". She loved animals, baking/cooking, cross-stitch, knitting and crocheting. She was a voracious reader and an active member at St. Luke's Church. In addition to being a hospice volunteer and a member of the Red Hat society, she also worked with the bookmobile and Bistro at Luther Ridge. She loved traveling and playing games, including the title of reigning Rummikub champion of the family. She will always be remembered for her tenacity, infectious laugh, kindness and her beautiful smile.
No service is planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org
or Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd W., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 19, 2020.