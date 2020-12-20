Menu
Patricia Herring
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel
15075 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Patricia Herring

September 14, 1949 - December 8, 2020

Patricia Herring, 71, known to her friends and family as "Pat" or "Patsy", passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Penn Laird, Va.

Born September 14, 1949, she was the beloved daughter of Carol Hathaway and the late Samuel Herring Sr.

Patsy was known for putting her family first and foremost in life. She graduated from Albemarle High School and Longwood College, and earned her Master's degree at VCU in Richmond and her Ph.D. from the University of Virginia.

Patsy first taught elementary school at Clarke Elementary in the Belmont area of Charlottesville under the leadership of Florence Buford. She was so proud to serve at that school, where she herself had been a student under Ms. Buford. After teaching school, she moved on to the private sector. She spent much of her adult life in Richmond, and recently moved to Elkton, Va., to take care of her mother.

Patsy was a wonderful, loving friend to many going all the way back to her childhood in Belmont. She will be remembered for her fun-loving personality and her very distinctive laugh. Patsy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her mother Carol Hathaway; her brothers, Samuel W. Herring Jr. and his wife, Constance of Crozet, Va., and James Herring and his wife, Virginia of Charlottesville, Va.; and innumerable family members and friends, who will all feel the loss of Patsy.

A memorial service for Patsy will be held at a later time at Monticello Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Hill & Wood Funeral Home -- Greene Chapel

15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol Jean, Pete and Manny, I am just learning of the passing of Pat and I am so very sorry for your loss. Pat was always special to me along with Pete @ Manny. It was always a special occasion to come to your home. Your Mom cooking all that fresh corn and the four of us racing to see how much we could eat. They were special times that are stored in my heart and I miss all of you. Hugs and kisses to each of you and as always my love.
Marie Shumaker
January 26, 2021
We were blessed to have Pat in our lives. She shared her love by being so thoughtful and giving of her self to others. One of the dearest memories we have is having Pat live with us for several months while finishing her teaching term in Virginia Beach. We missed her when she had to leave but we have such precious memories.
Lillie Dunn
December 25, 2020
Lillie Dunn
Family
December 24, 2020
Carol, Pete, & Manny, we are saddened by the passing of our Belmont sister, Patsy. What a wonderful person she was to everyone! You all are in our thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow. God Bless! David, Donald, Dennis.
Gibson Brothers
December 22, 2020
I´m so sorry for you´re loss. She was one my teachers at Clark Elementary school. Carol her mother my grandmothers best freinds. I know how well she took care of Carol and will be forever missed.
Vannessa Eveland
December 21, 2020
Prayers and hugs to Pete and Manny and their families and to her Mom Carol I will sure miss Patsy´s smile...
Rick & Dale Breeden
December 21, 2020
Patsy and I were classmates all through Clark School and there were many fun times. Our parents were friends and had gone to school together as well. My sympathy goes out to the entire family and her many friends. May she rest in peace.
Wanda(Clements)Runkle
December 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She is in good hands now.
Kenny vicki hale
December 20, 2020
Pat and I were classmates at Clark School from grade through 7. Then in later years we Belmont Girls became one again as she and a few others founded our little group (which isn't so little) of Belmont Girls and we all gathered together whenever we could. My late husband had also been her classmate at Clark. Sympathy to all her family and she will be missed by many. She always said I was the girl with twinkling eyes. Rest in peace our friend.
Elaine (Sprouse) Burton
December 20, 2020
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Pat´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to her family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
December 20, 2020
Miss Herring taught me in 4th and 5th grade at Clark. She was my all time favorite teacher. RIP.
Evonne Crebbs
December 20, 2020
Our sympathy to Sam and Connie, Manny and Virginia on the loss of their sister. Will keep you in our prayers and thoughts.
Billy & Judy Teates
December 20, 2020
Our prayers and sympathy go out to Patsy and her family.
Alan and Rebecca Thacky
December 19, 2020
Pat was my teacher at Clark Elementary when I was in the 5th grade, she was a wonderful teacher, she loved her students, and they loved her. Rest In Peace Miss Herring.
Floyd E. Cason Jr.
December 19, 2020
Patsy and I were classmates at Clark Elementary School. She was a sweet girl.
Evelyn Davis Braintwain
December 19, 2020
