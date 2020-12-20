Patricia Herring
September 14, 1949 - December 8, 2020
Patricia Herring, 71, known to her friends and family as "Pat" or "Patsy", passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Penn Laird, Va.
Born September 14, 1949, she was the beloved daughter of Carol Hathaway and the late Samuel Herring Sr.
Patsy was known for putting her family first and foremost in life. She graduated from Albemarle High School and Longwood College, and earned her Master's degree at VCU in Richmond and her Ph.D. from the University of Virginia.
Patsy first taught elementary school at Clarke Elementary in the Belmont area of Charlottesville under the leadership of Florence Buford. She was so proud to serve at that school, where she herself had been a student under Ms. Buford. After teaching school, she moved on to the private sector. She spent much of her adult life in Richmond, and recently moved to Elkton, Va., to take care of her mother.
Patsy was a wonderful, loving friend to many going all the way back to her childhood in Belmont. She will be remembered for her fun-loving personality and her very distinctive laugh. Patsy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her mother Carol Hathaway; her brothers, Samuel W. Herring Jr. and his wife, Constance of Crozet, Va., and James Herring and his wife, Virginia of Charlottesville, Va.; and innumerable family members and friends, who will all feel the loss of Patsy.
A memorial service for Patsy will be held at a later time at Monticello Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
