Patricia Vowels Ross
December 16, 2021 - September 2, 2021
Patricia Vowels Ross, 69, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on September 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on December 16, 1951, the daughter of the late William Archie Vowels and Carrie Tinsley. Two brothers, Wallace Johnson and Rickey Vowels; a sister, Karen Vowels; and a daughter, Zena Sinclair Ross preceded her in death.
Patricia leaves to cherish her memory Dale C. Ross spouse of 40 years; three children, Timothy Vowels (Tonya) of Charlottesville, Va., Emmanuel Vowels (Jackie) of Madison Heights, Va. and Ira Ross of Amherst, Va.; nine grandchildren, Tae Jon Vowels, Timaya Vowels, Lamont Vowels, Carrie Vowels, Brionna Vowels, Cha'Niyah Ross, Malikai Mosley Ross, Xavier Mosley, and A'sanni Robinson; seven siblings, Cynthia Vowels of Madison Heights, Va., Teresa Washington, Colenda Reeves, Rita Massie, Vada Holcomb, Eric Massie, and Tony Massie Sr. all of Charlottesville, Va.; a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family that loved her unconditionally.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 140 Sweeny Road, Madison Heights, Va. It will be livestreamed via Zoom, Meeting ID 654-021-1823, Password 1914.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 11, 2021.