Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ross
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Patricia Vowels Ross

December 16, 2021 - September 2, 2021

Patricia Vowels Ross, 69, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on September 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on December 16, 1951, the daughter of the late William Archie Vowels and Carrie Tinsley. Two brothers, Wallace Johnson and Rickey Vowels; a sister, Karen Vowels; and a daughter, Zena Sinclair Ross preceded her in death.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memory Dale C. Ross spouse of 40 years; three children, Timothy Vowels (Tonya) of Charlottesville, Va., Emmanuel Vowels (Jackie) of Madison Heights, Va. and Ira Ross of Amherst, Va.; nine grandchildren, Tae Jon Vowels, Timaya Vowels, Lamont Vowels, Carrie Vowels, Brionna Vowels, Cha'Niyah Ross, Malikai Mosley Ross, Xavier Mosley, and A'sanni Robinson; seven siblings, Cynthia Vowels of Madison Heights, Va., Teresa Washington, Colenda Reeves, Rita Massie, Vada Holcomb, Eric Massie, and Tony Massie Sr. all of Charlottesville, Va.; a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family that loved her unconditionally.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 140 Sweeny Road, Madison Heights, Va. It will be livestreamed via Zoom, Meeting ID 654-021-1823, Password 1914.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St N.W., Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
140 Sweeny Road
Madison Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.