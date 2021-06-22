Patricia Townsend Stubbs
June 22, 1938 - June 16, 2021
Patricia Townsend Stubbs passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Wednesday, June 16, 2021, with her husband Kendon by her side. She was 82 years old.
Pat was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 22, 1938. She was the daughter of John and Josephine Townsend. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother and three sisters.
After graduating from high school in Brooklyn, Pat attended St. John's College in Annapolis, Md. from which she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1960. A classmate at St. John's was Kendon Stubbs, whom she married on June 3, 1961 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Brooklyn. They moved to Charlottesville, Va. and later to Ivy, Va., and finally to Crozet, Va., ending up at the Lodge at Old Trail. Their three sons Christopher, Peter, and Timothy were born in Charlottesville.
In Charlottesville, Pat began a lifelong career in education by teaching kindergarten students in the Holy Comforter Catholic School, in what is now the Church of the Incarnation. When St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church arose from the former Newman Club at the University of Virginia, she established and directed the first religious education program for the new church. In 1975 she took her first position at Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) in the library. She held various positions at PVCC until her retirement in 2003 as Director of the Learning Lab.
At various times during her life she was a docent at the University of Virginia Art Museum and a volunteer with the Hospice of the Piedmont.
Her retirement in 2003 provided more time for Pat to pursue her favorite occupations: quilting, meteorology, astronomy, and reading. She was an active member of the Charlottesville Area Quilters Guild and a devoted quilter. With her husband she travelled to famous quilting sites from North Carolina to Waimea, Hawaii, to Tokyo, Japan. In her last weeks she was determined to finish a quilt for her granddaughter.
She was a passionate connoisseur of weather. Each morning she would get weather reports from the places where her sons and grandchildren and other family members lived. If wildfires were threatening in California, if a deluge was expected in North Carolina, or heat was soaring in Colorado, her sons could expect text messages from her of warning or inquiry. She was just as interested in what was happening in the sky. She taught her sons and grandchildren how to find Altair and Vega and where to look for Venus in the evening. She and her son discovered how tree leaves project patterns of a solar eclipse onto the ground. At her last visit with her youngest grandchild, before the pandemic, she was proud that Lauren was able to show her the dimming of the star Betelgeuse.
From childhood she was an avid reader. Especially after retirement she finally had time to try to read everything, from Anna Karenina to the latest serious fiction. When the days' activities were done, she could curl up in bed with her books. Her Kindle was her kingdom. On the morning that she passed away, her Kindle was beside her, open to James Herriot's The Lord God Made Them All.
But her greatest love was reserved for her husband, her sons and daughters-in-law, her grandchildren, and other family and friends. To paraphrase one of her favorite poets, E.E. Cummings, she laughed our joy, she cried our grief, our anything was all to her.
She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Kendon Stubbs of Crozet, Va., and by her three sons, Christopher Stubbs and his wife, Rebecca Curtis, of Santa Barbara, Calif., Peter Stubbs and his wife, Donna Stubbs, of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Timothy Stubbs and his wife, Shani Winer, of Mancos, Colo. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Sarah Stubbs and her husband, Brendan Karlstrand of McLean, Va., Jesse Stubbs of Lynchburg, Va., and Lauren Stubbs of Chapel Hill, N.C.; by Sarah's and Jesse's mother, Elizabeth Dey Stubbs of Lynchburg, Va.; her brother-in-law, Edmund Stubbs of Fairfax, Va.; her sister-in-law, Connie Stubbs of Winterport, Maine; seventeen nieces and nephews, and other family members.
The family is grateful to the staff at the Lodge at Old Trail, and especially commends the nursing staff for their care and support.
A funeral mass for Pat will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Church of the Incarnation in Charlottesville. Afterwards, at a ceremony for immediate family members, her ashes will be interred in the St. Vincent Ferrer Columbarium at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Charlottesville.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please consider a donation in Pat's memory to the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 188, Crozet, VA 22932, or to the Building Fund of Our Lady of the Rosary, P.O. Box 74, Crozet, VA 22932.
Published by Daily Progress from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.