Patricia Ballou TrevillianApril, 9, 1938 - June 21, 2021Patsy Trevillian, 83, rose to heaven on June 21, 2021, at her beloved home "Covey Up." This was also the anniversary of her wedding and was likely spent in high celebration on many levels.Patsy graduated from Rosemary Hall High School and attended Mary Baldwin College where she was class Vice President, Social Committee Leader and Captain of the Field Hockey Team. In her 3rd year she was set up on a blind date with Bill Trevillian, a KA at UVA to whom she proposed and married a year later. Patsy graduated with a BS in Psychology, and taught 5th grade at Clark Elementary and Gym class at Saint Anne's Belfield.Patsy was a natural athlete and a regular on the tennis court at Farmington Country Club, playing four days a week and sometimes twice a day. In the Fall, her passion for competition and comradery was continued on the paddle tennis courts. Although on one occasion, she and her gal pals did attempt to play golf. But 3 ½ hours and 2 holes later, they decided to stick with tennis.Patsy was a member of the daughters of the American Revolution and the Rivanna Garden Club. Her dedication and enthusiasm for gardening resulted in numerous blue-ribbon victories in the daffodil competition. She had up to 12 varieties blooming at the same time. In fact, she was so successful that to her disappointment, the Club later forced her to retire from competition so that others could have a chance to win. Aside from gardening, Patsy had an infinite love for West Highland White Terriers (Westies) and had one by her side up to the end.Hunting for four leaf clovers, a fascination for songbirds, gazing upon her favorite pink weeping cherry tree, listening to the Beach Boys and the doves call at the end of the day (and thinking it was an owl) along with a deep pour of wine were amongst her favorite joys.Her sense of loyalty was only countered by God Himself. Regardless of words exchanged, she never gave up on anyone. A common phrase amongst all who knew her was "She is one tough lady." But more important was her innate level of endurance for life. She never quit and was the epitome of "press on regardless, "and "never sweat the small stuff."In closing, Patsy entrusted our beloved friend and confidant, Don Ingersoll to give her children a handwritten note of I'm Free by Anne Lindgren Davison after her passing. However, she also wrote the following: "I'm so thankful for the stars, the sky's, the trees, the sounds of summer, the beautiful trees of the fall, the lovely spring with the rebirth, the winter with the snow. I'm so thankful for Billy, Will, Patsy, Donny, Bobbie, Geoffrey and Collette. Most of all, I am happy for having born 2 healthy babies, having loyal friends, both Billy's and mine."Her life will be cherished forever by her son, William Blackwell Trevillian III, daughter-in-law, Vicki Ellis Trevillian, her daughter, Patsy Wallenborn, and husband, Abbot Wallenborn, her grandchildren, Faris Wallenborn and Abbot Wallenborn Jr., her brother, Donny Ballou, his wife, Bobby, and their son, Jeffrey Ballou and her niece, Colette Ballou.I love you so.A celebration of her life will be announced in the future.Hill and Wood Funeral Home201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902