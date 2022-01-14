Patricia Velikov
May 26, 1933 - January 3, 2022
Patricia Velikov, 88, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Autumn Care of Madison in Madison, Virginia.
She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on May 26, 1933 to James N. McNeill and Inez Warlick McNeill, and moved to Washington, D.C., in 1948. She and her first husband, Rene Petretti, eventually relocated to Northern Virginia, where they raised six children.
When her youngest child began school, Patricia decided to further her own education and rediscovered her love for learning. A Mensa member, she earned her MA in English from George Mason University in 1989 and worked as an editor. Among her many accomplishments, she painted and wrote stories. She loved to travel, spending time in Europe and the Middle East, and lived in Nairobi, Kenya. She retired to Charlottesville in 1997.
Patricia was preceded in death by her second husband, Dimitre Velikov; brother, James Hillyer McNeill; and sons, Andre, Paul, and Jean Petretti. She is survived by daughters, Yael Petretti and Claire Marti; son, Robert Petretti; sister, Mary E. Graziani; brother-in-law, Jean Graziani; son-in-law, Todd Marti; and nephew, Derek McNeill.
Special thanks to Mary-Ellen Bambrick of Charlottesville, Virginia, for her friendship and generosity.
A private burial will be held at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://stjude.org/donate
, or the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate at https://oblateusa.org/donate/
. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 14, 2022.