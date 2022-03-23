Menu
Patsie Holliday Cutright

February 5, 1931 - March 19, 2022

91, Formerly of North Garden, VA., passed away on Saturday, March 19. Surrounded by loving family and having said her goodbyes, she departed this life as she lived, with grace and dignity. Forever loyal to her home church, Trinity UMC of North Garden and her more recent adopted church of Forest Grove UMC of Ashland. She was a lifelong Christian and served in many church capacities over the years. Volunteering in community service by leading bible studies at Fluvanna Women's Correctional Facility, working at the church food bank, and providing frequent financial and service support for those in need. She had a servant's heart, always aware of the needs of others. In her professional life, she was employed by the University of Virginia in the Radiology Department, served as a bookkeeper for her husband's construction business, teacher's aide for Red Hill Elementary School, and was an honest and dedicated poll worker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arley "Buddy" Cutright; daughter Bonnie Cutright; son in law, Moses Gentry; and two brothers, Harry and Ted Holliday. Survivors include daughters, Sandra Stanley (Carl), Carol Gentry; grandchildren, Jason, Erin (Trey), Sara (Andrew), Sean (Christina), Andrew (Marilyn), as well as nine great-grandchildren, each loved by name; and brother, Alfred Holliday (Lucille) of Charlottesville, VA.

Memorial services to be held Friday, March 25, 3 p.m. at Forest Grove UMC, 13384 Ashland Road, Ashland VA, 23005, and again on Sunday, March 27th, 3 p.m. at Trinity UMC (masks optional but encouraged), 4637 Plank Road, P.O. Box 37, North Garden, VA 22959. The family suggests donations be made to Trinity UMC of North Garden, VA.

Bliley's Funeral Home

8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond VA 23228
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Forest Grove UMC
13384 Ashland Road, Ashland, VA
Mar
27
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Trinity UMC
4637 Plank Road, P.O. Box 37, North Garden, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. She was an amazing mother and grandmother and loved you all unconditionally. You will all be in our thoughts and prayers
Stephanie Heisler
Other
March 22, 2022
Circles Ashland family
March 22, 2022
