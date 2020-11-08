Menu
Paul Benjamin Underwood M.D. Jr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1934
DIED
November 4, 2020
Paul Benjamin Underwood Jr., M.D

Paul Benjamin Underwood Jr., M.D of Johns Island, S.C., passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020.

Paul was born on August 8, 1934. He attended Furman University and earned his medical degree at the Medical College of South Carolina (now MUSC). Paul finished his residency in OB/GYN at MUSC, and then served in the U.S. Navy at the Bethesda Naval Hospital. Paul completed a fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston and returned to MUSC to practice. In 1979, he became the Chair of the OB/GYN Department at UVA, a position he held for 20 years until returning to MUSC in 1999, where he continued to practice medicine until 2019.

Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife, Peggy. He is survived by his children, Paul Benjamin Underwood, III (Kimberly) of Aiken, S.C., and Mary Underwood Muller (Doug) of Johns Island, S.C.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Humanism in Medicine support fund at the MUSC for a newly established scholarship named in his honor. Checks should be made payable to "MUSC Foundation," 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425, with a notation that the donation is designated for the Paul B. Underwood, M.D. Humanism Scholarship.

Arrangements made by J. Henry Stuhr, West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Condolences and sympathy to the Underwood family. Paul was a gifted teacher and mentor while I was a medical student at MUSC and even more revered as as teacher, humanitarian, and role model during and after my residency in OB-GYN thee. He had the rare gift of approaching patient care with skill, knowledge, compassion, and common sense. He communicated with his patients in a manner I wished I could live up to. I can without hesitation state that he was the best teacher I ever had as well as being one of the most skilled surgeons anywhere. Whenever I hear "Jingle Bells", I smile, remembering his rendition of that song during delicate and sometimes tricky dissections. He is sorely missed.
Floyd Putney
Friend
November 7, 2020