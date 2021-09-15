Rev. Paul Benjamin Davis Jr.
August 24, 1931 - September 12, 2021
The Rev. Paul Benjamin Davis Jr., 90, of Culpeper, died on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his residence. He was born on August 24, 1931, in Charlottesville, to the late Paul and Wilmina Davis.
The Rev. Davis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Colvin Davis; daughters, Melanie Renee Davis (Reid Dirom), Heather Davis Carila (Randolph A.), and Amanda Gayle Davis; a brother-in-law, Robert Barfield. He is also survived by additional family, friends, and his loving church family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Grace Davis Wagner (Gilbert), Pauline Davis Cooke (Leroy), and Myrl Davis Barfield.
An informal visitation/fellowship will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum, VA 22726.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Hopewell United Methodist Church. Interment in Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery will be private.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 15, 2021.