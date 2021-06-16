Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Henry Kipps
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Paul Henry Kipps

Paul Henry Kipps, 89, died on June 14, 2021, in Aroda, Va., on the family farm, where he was born on February 19, 1932.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Frayser Kipps, of Aroda; his sons, Paul Kennedy Kipps (Caroline) of Charlottesville, and William B. Kipps (Trisha) of Midlothian. Also, his sister, Joyce R. Kipps of Aroda; grandchildren, Tobias K. Kipps and Henry B. Kipps of Charlottesville, and Linda E. Kipps and Paul J. Kipps of Midlothian; nephews and nieces, John P. Kipps of Arlington, Barbara R. Kipps of Richmond, David L. Kipps of Aroda, and Dana P. Moody of Mechanicsville. He was predeceased by his parents, L.W. Kipps and Stella V. Hammond Kipps; and by his brother, Ward H. Kipps.

Paul began his life on the family farm. In his youth, he was active in 4-H and lived in Columbia as part of the International Farm Youth Exchange program. He completed his bachelor's degree in dairy science at VPI and ran the family dairy. Later, he returned to Blacksburg for his master's and then received his doctorate in economics from Cornell University. He and his young family lived in Mexico City as he completed his dissertation research on the city's milk industry. He joined the economics faculty at Madison College in 1968. By the time he retired 28 years later from what had become James Madison University, Paul had served as Associate Dean of the College of Business for more than half his tenure.

Although he was a professor—and well known for high academic standards and economy of speech—his heart was never far from the farm. He and his family lived in Harrisonburg from the 1970s through the 1990s, the core of his teaching career, but he was back on the farm most weekends. He was a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg, and served as president of the congregation, among other roles. He also served the church state-wide including on the board of Lutheran Family Services of Virginia. Just prior to his retirement, with children grown, he and Betty moved back to Madison County and the farm where he enjoyed "digging in the dirt" and watching the sun set behind his beloved Blue Ridge Mountains.

The funeral and burial are at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Mt. Nebo Lutheran Church, 3980 Jacks Shop Rd., Rochelle, VA 22738. The family invites guests to a lunch reception in the parish house afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Paul's honor may be made to Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA) or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Mt. Nebo Lutheran Church
3980 Jacks Shop Rd, Rochelle, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. 2nd Thessalonians 2:15, 16.
DT
June 21, 2021
Ken, Caroline and family, Know that the grief you feel will continue to be overshadowed by the gifts of love and wisdom your father gave you through your years with him. I miss seeing your family but trust that all of you are well. My best!
Harriett Schultz
June 20, 2021
Betty and Family my thoughts and prayers are with you at Paul´s death. Your family and mine have a long history together through the Lutheran Church. Many fond memories. Gods peace to you.
Karen Brown
June 19, 2021
Betty, I was sorry to read of Paul's passing. It has been a long time since I have had any contact with you. Enjoyed our days in LCW together. May God be with you. Janet
Janet Cooley
Other
June 18, 2021
Paul was a blessing to me, Muhlenberg and the VA Synod. He was also a good friend to June and I; as his family continues to be. So many find memories. Blessings to Betty.
Bill Nabers
Friend
June 17, 2021
Dear Betty, Joyce and family: Jody sent me word of Paul's passing. What a beautiful saint he was and is. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May God's peace and love surround you and bring you peace. Love to you, Jean
Rev. Jean Bozeman
Friend
June 17, 2021
Dear Betty, Joyce and family: I remember Paul with such fondness. You are each in my thoughts and prayers. May God's blessings be with you and give you peace. Love, Jean
Rev. Jean Bozeman
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results