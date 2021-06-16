Paul Henry KippsPaul Henry Kipps, 89, died on June 14, 2021, in Aroda, Va., on the family farm, where he was born on February 19, 1932.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Frayser Kipps, of Aroda; his sons, Paul Kennedy Kipps (Caroline) of Charlottesville, and William B. Kipps (Trisha) of Midlothian. Also, his sister, Joyce R. Kipps of Aroda; grandchildren, Tobias K. Kipps and Henry B. Kipps of Charlottesville, and Linda E. Kipps and Paul J. Kipps of Midlothian; nephews and nieces, John P. Kipps of Arlington, Barbara R. Kipps of Richmond, David L. Kipps of Aroda, and Dana P. Moody of Mechanicsville. He was predeceased by his parents, L.W. Kipps and Stella V. Hammond Kipps; and by his brother, Ward H. Kipps.Paul began his life on the family farm. In his youth, he was active in 4-H and lived in Columbia as part of the International Farm Youth Exchange program. He completed his bachelor's degree in dairy science at VPI and ran the family dairy. Later, he returned to Blacksburg for his master's and then received his doctorate in economics from Cornell University. He and his young family lived in Mexico City as he completed his dissertation research on the city's milk industry. He joined the economics faculty at Madison College in 1968. By the time he retired 28 years later from what had become James Madison University, Paul had served as Associate Dean of the College of Business for more than half his tenure.Although he was a professor—and well known for high academic standards and economy of speech—his heart was never far from the farm. He and his family lived in Harrisonburg from the 1970s through the 1990s, the core of his teaching career, but he was back on the farm most weekends. He was a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg, and served as president of the congregation, among other roles. He also served the church state-wide including on the board of Lutheran Family Services of Virginia. Just prior to his retirement, with children grown, he and Betty moved back to Madison County and the farm where he enjoyed "digging in the dirt" and watching the sun set behind his beloved Blue Ridge Mountains.The funeral and burial are at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Mt. Nebo Lutheran Church, 3980 Jacks Shop Rd., Rochelle, VA 22738. The family invites guests to a lunch reception in the parish house afterwards.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Paul's honor may be made to Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA) or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.