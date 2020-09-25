Paul Leveque



July 24, 1964 - September 13, 2020



Paul was born in Miami, Florida on July 24, 1964. He was a graduate of Western Albemarle High School and attended VCU earning a bachelor's degree in finance. He served in the Marines from 1984 to 1987 and was promoted to Lance Corporal. His favorite quote was by Ronald Reagan, "Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But Marines don't have that problem." Paul enjoyed many outdoor activities, but his favorite was boating with his father and his many friends on the waters of Virginia and Florida. Being on the water brought peace to his soul.



He is survived by his mother, Yvonne Leveque of Charlottesville, and three sisters, Renee Leveque of Charlottesville, Deborah Leveque of Palmyra, and Kimberly Metts of Lorton, Va. A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the home of Yvonne Leveque.



Northwood Funeral Home



5608 Broadway West Palm Beach, FL

