Paula Aree Coles of Charlottesville, Virginia, peacefully departed this life on April 6, 2020, at her home. Paula was born on January 30, 1952, in Washington, D.C., to the late Hastings Lewis Coles and Pauline Jane Coles.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert J. Dickerson and David R. Coles; and one sister, Earlene Coles.
Paula was formerly employed by The Laurels of Charlottesville until her health rapidly declined.
Paula leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Nicole L. Douglas and a son-in-law, Robert L. Douglas, of Charlottesville, Va.; three granddaughters, Tanika Lewis, Monecia Lewis, and Makhia Douglas; one great-granddaughter, Sai'Ani Wright, all of Charlottesville, Va.; three brothers, Hastings Coles III of New York City, N.Y., Nathaniel Coles, and Kenneth Coles of Kents Store, Va.; three sisters, Jacquelyn Yates and Madelyn Coles, both of Charlottesville, Va., and Constance Coles of Kents Store, Va., a host of other relatives, friends; and a dear devoted friend, Mary (Tootie) Johnson.
All acknowledgements and condolences may be sent to her daughter, at 1627 Rio Hill Dr., Apt 202, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, 12 p.m. at Chapman Grove Baptist Church, 2064 Stony Point Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2021.
I am sorry I am late, I truly did not know. I extend condolences to you and your family, praying you are healing, May you all continue to be blessed and kept by the Most High.
Regina Christmas
April 7, 2021
You are always in my Prayers and Nicole.send Love and comfort.to you always,Vicky.
Victoria Jackson
March 31, 2021
My condolences to the Coles family
Daisy Toney
March 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. Praying that you will continue to hold on to God´s unchanging hand. Knowing that he will comfort you at this time. Take comfort in knowing she is in God´s hands, also remember the good times, her laughter, smiles, and sweet ways.
May God bless you all.
Ben and Reva Carr
March 29, 2021
ITS STILL HARD TO BELIEVE ..BUT FAMILY STAY STRONG AND REMEMBER ALL THE GOOD TIMES YOU SHARED....TRUST IN GOD....WITH LOVE AND SYMPATHY..LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS..
Lessie and LuR ther Sims
March 29, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Coles family on the passing of Miss Paula, may God comfort you in your time of bereavement.