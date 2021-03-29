Paula Aree Coles



January 30, 1952 - April 6, 2020



Paula Aree Coles of Charlottesville, Virginia, peacefully departed this life on April 6, 2020, at her home. Paula was born on January 30, 1952, in Washington, D.C., to the late Hastings Lewis Coles and Pauline Jane Coles.



She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert J. Dickerson and David R. Coles; and one sister, Earlene Coles.



Paula was formerly employed by The Laurels of Charlottesville until her health rapidly declined.



Paula leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Nicole L. Douglas and a son-in-law, Robert L. Douglas, of Charlottesville, Va.; three granddaughters, Tanika Lewis, Monecia Lewis, and Makhia Douglas; one great-granddaughter, Sai'Ani Wright, all of Charlottesville, Va.; three brothers, Hastings Coles III of New York City, N.Y., Nathaniel Coles, and Kenneth Coles of Kents Store, Va.; three sisters, Jacquelyn Yates and Madelyn Coles, both of Charlottesville, Va., and Constance Coles of Kents Store, Va., a host of other relatives, friends; and a dear devoted friend, Mary (Tootie) Johnson.



All acknowledgements and condolences may be sent to her daughter, at 1627 Rio Hill Dr., Apt 202, Charlottesville, VA 22901.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, 12 p.m. at Chapman Grove Baptist Church, 2064 Stony Point Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22911.



Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2021.