Paula Maria Stoler
May 22, 1956 - September 23, 2020
Paula Maria Stoler, 64, of Earlysville, Virginia, died on September 23, 2020, in Charlottesville Virginia.
Born on May 22, 1956, in Simcoe, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of John and Erla Piccini (McMaster).
Paula was the beloved companion of her husband, Mark H. Stoler, MD for close to 50 years. She was among the first generation of Masters degreed nurse practitioners specializing in Pediatrics, and was well known for her diverse skill and deep compassion. She chose to take a professional hiatus to devote herself to her family and the raising of her two daughters in whom her spirit, love and devotion to family so proudly lives on. In January of this year, Mark joined Paula in retirement and they were both looking forward to enjoying all the best life had to offer for many years to come. Unfortunately, only a few weeks later, these plans were curtailed by Paula's diagnosis of incurable stage IV pancreatic cancer. Despite the best possible state of the art medical care, Paula survived just eight months. Yet it is during this time that Paula again demonstrated who she truly was to all those who knew her. Not only was she simply the best possible life-companion, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, but she was a woman of incredible strength, conviction and grace. She taught us all the importance of unconditional love, acceptance, the critical skill of listening without judgment and how to quietly but firmly help her loved ones to simply be their best. Her personal qualities deeply touched the lives of so many people, many more than she seemed to realize or could believe, as evidenced by the incredible outpouring of love and affection from so many friends and family in these last few months.
Paula is survived by her husband, Mark, of Earlysville, Va.; daughter, Leah Baker, her husband, Jordan and her grandsons, Mason and Ethan, of Crozet, Va.; daughter, Abby Holtz and her wife, Samantha, of Rockville, Md.; her parents, John and Erla Piccini of Earlysville, Va.; sister, Roma Piccini of Scottsville, Va., and many other family members including her beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Mark and Paula wish to acknowledge and profoundly thank her superb and caring physicians that helped her so much throughout her illness including: Dr. Maura McLaughlin, of Blue Ridge Family Practice as well as Dr. Matthew Reilley, Dr. Leslie Blackhall and Dr. Robert Goldstein of the University of Virginia.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral service will be held privately
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to one of the following, The University of Virginia Cancer Center
The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
)
Congregation Beth Israel, Charlottesville, Va.
