Paulette Mills Gore
Paulette Mills Gore departed her earthly body suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes at home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
She was born to C.P. (Cornelius Paul) Mills Sr. and Gertrude Nicholas Mills on September 20, 1954, in Fairfax, Va. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, 2LT C.P. Mills Jr.; her brother, Arnold E. Mills; and Arnold's wife, whom Paulette considered her special sister-in-law, Helen N. Mills.
Paulette graduated from Virginia Tech in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. After living in several states, she settled in Charlottesville, Va., where she met her husband, Bob Gore. While in Charlottesville, Paulette worked for various departments at the University of Virginia for over 30 years, including Engineering, UVA Foundation, Darden, and the office of the University Registrar.
Paulette was known as a gentle, kind, old soul who enjoyed talking politics and engaging in intellectual conversations frequently about whatever current book she was reading. Paulette loved being in the know, and through her books and her rabid consumption of information online, she remained a lifelong learner to the end. Knowing Paulette meant knowing of her deep devotion to her husband, Bob, whom she spent over 30 years adoring and caring for, and she took great pride in and loved his children and grandchildren as if they were her own. Paulette's generosity for her family knew no bounds, and her love for each of them was equally boundless as it was fierce and loyal.
In addition to Bob, Paulette will be missed by a stepdaughter and her husband, Melissa and Hal Hankins; step granddaughter, Jozlyn Jones; step grandson, Jaden Gore; and faithful feline companion, Scottie (aka DW Dogg). She was survived by stepdaughter, Jennifer Jones, who passed away mere hours after Paulette. Paulette also leaves to mourn her loss a niece, Tammy Mills O'Brien, and a nephew, Eugene Todd Mills.
Due to COVID concerns a memorial service will occur at Teague Funeral Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA at https://caspca.org/
or your local animal shelter.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 3, 2022.