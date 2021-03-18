Pearly Mae TurnerNovember 23, 1938 - March 16, 2021Pearly Mae Turner, 82, of Shipman, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Charlottesville.She was born on November 23, 1938, in Nelson County, the daughter of the late Bertha Wheeler.In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Alease, Mildred, Miles, Flossie, and George.Pearly was a devoted mother to her children as they were her life. She was also a beautiful aunt to her nieces and nephews.She is survived by her two daughters, Peggy Turner and Linda Turner; and one son, Larry Lee Turner.A graveside funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Montreal Baptist Church Cemetery in Shipman, with the Rev. James Rose officiating.All Covid-19 precautions will be adhered to and masks will be required.Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va. (434-263-4097).