Peggy Emily ShifflettPeggy Emily Shifflett, 84, of Rochelle, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at her son's home in Centerville, Va. She was born on February 15, 1937, to the late George Sinclair Rhodes Sr. and Violette Sims Rhodes. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, George Sinclair Rhodes Jr., Bobby Randolph Rhodes, and James (Jimmy) Sims Rhodes.She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Ray Shifflett and wife, Stephanie, of Centerville, and Gregory Keith Shifflett and wife, Tasha, of Uno; three grandchildren, Eric Shifflett, Lindsey Shifflett, and Cameron Shifflett; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Shifflett and Savannah Shifflett.A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Stanardsville Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Tucker officiating. Interment will be held in the Stanardsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:30 p.m. at the church.