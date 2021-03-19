Menu
Peggy Emily Shifflett
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Peggy Emily Shifflett

Peggy Emily Shifflett, 84, of Rochelle, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at her son's home in Centerville, Va. She was born on February 15, 1937, to the late George Sinclair Rhodes Sr. and Violette Sims Rhodes. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, George Sinclair Rhodes Jr., Bobby Randolph Rhodes, and James (Jimmy) Sims Rhodes.

She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Ray Shifflett and wife, Stephanie, of Centerville, and Gregory Keith Shifflett and wife, Tasha, of Uno; three grandchildren, Eric Shifflett, Lindsey Shifflett, and Cameron Shifflett; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Shifflett and Savannah Shifflett.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Stanardsville Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Tucker officiating. Interment will be held in the Stanardsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:30 p.m. at the church.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Stanardsville Baptist Church
VA
Mar
20
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Stanardsville Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We´re so sorry for the loss of your Mother. We hope the many memories of you mother will help you through this difficult time.
Harry and Loretta Jones
March 19, 2021
