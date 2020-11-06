Peggy Vaughan
April 15, 1939 - October 28, 2020
Peggy Ruth Ayers Vaughan passed away peacefully at home with her sons in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday, October 28.
Peggy was born on April 15, 1939, in Ewing, Virginia. She attended Radford College, graduating in 1961. She met George Vaughan, the love of her life, when he was recruiting teachers at Radford, and they married in 1963.
Peggy was a high school teacher for her entire life, spending most of her career teaching English and Humanities at Albemarle High School. She was a life-long learner, spending quite a bit of her retirement reading novels and sharing them with friends, and pursuing "trips of a lifetime" to Ireland and the Holy Land. She also was fortunate to have her niece, Sherry Heacox, take her on many wild and memorable trips around the country. Peggy has been a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville and spent much of her time in retirement serving the church.
Peggy has been a near life-long UVA basketball fan, and one of her greatest joys was watching the Cavaliers win the national championship!
Peggy is survived by her husband, George (now under fulltime care at Rosewood Village); son, Brandt Vaughan and grandchildren, Stafford and Andrew and son, Andrew Vaughan and grandchildren, Savannah and Vivienne.
An online memorial service performed at First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville is available at: https://youtu.be/4MytSt4EzC8
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Charlottesville (www.cvilleloaves.org
).
Published by Daily Progress from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.